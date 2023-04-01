VSEDC's HerStory Event Celebrates Women Leaders and Entrepreneurs with a Competitive Pitch Competition

Outstanding women honored and cash prizes awarded to women-owned startups and small businesses

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation (VSEDC) kicked off its Women's History Month celebration with a bang, presenting HerStory - an event that honored three exceptional women leaders and showcased the best women-owned startups and small businesses in the area.

Valerie Spiller, Rashunda Rene, and Guadalupe Tlatenchi were recognized with an Award of Excellence for their numerous accomplishments. Meanwhile, six impressive finalists were chosen from dozens of applicants and pitched their business ideas to a panel of judges from major banks and lending institutions.

The top three winners of the pitch competition were awarded cash prizes of $1,500, $1,000, and $500, respectively. The Audience Choice Award winner received an extra $500. The competition was fierce, but Crystal Crawford of Liberated Eyewear emerged as the winner of the startup category and the Audience Choice Award. Desiree Ashe-Bradford of Events by Dab and Melissa Scott of MODEFYwear claimed second and third place, respectively.

In the small business category, Jana Johnson of 4Hunnid Logistics claimed the top spot, followed by Myra Bell of B3 Media Solutions and Tracey Ambrose of Tracy Ambrose W.R.A.P.

If you missed this fantastic event, don't worry – VSEDC will be hosting its annual Latino Heritage Event in October 2023. Keep an eye on the calendar for upcoming events and see how VSEDC is dedicated to empowering disadvantaged communities!

Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation (VSEDC) is a community-based nonprofit and Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) recognized for decades of technical and entrepreneurial assistance to South LA small businesses, start-ups and entrepreneurs. The service VSEDC provides serves to drive community self-sufficiency, facilitate business growth, access to affordable housing, goods and services, and job creation. VSEDC achieves this through youth education and entrepreneurial projects, CDFI programs, and fundraising efforts. Find out more about VSEDC at www.vsedc.org, Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation