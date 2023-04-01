Maryland Survivors' Attorneys-Advocates Hail Today's Historic Passage of Child Victims Act, Vow Legal Action To Finally Hold Fully Accountable Abusers and Their Enablers

BALTIMORE, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland child sexual abuse attorneys-advocates from the legal team of Jenner Law; Grant & Eisenhofer; Baird Mandalas Brockstedt Federico & Cardea, just issued the following statement following today's historic vote in the House of Delegates paving the way for adoption of the Maryland Child Victims Act of 2023.

"Justice for Maryland childhood sexual abuse survivors is finally within sight following today's resounding passage in the state House of the Child Victims Act of 2023. On behalf of all the courageous survivors and advocates, we now eagerly look forward to prompt enactment and the start of the judicial process to finally hold fully accountable – though Maryland's courts - all abusers and their enabling entitites, determined to end the type of sordid, systemic, life-shattering abuses inflicted on innocent children in our state over decades."

Attorneys Robert K. Jenner, of Jenner Law; M. Elizabeth Graham, Grant & Eisenhofer; and Philip Federico, Baird Mandalas Brockstedt Federico & Cardea are jointly representing survivors of childhood sexual abuse and, once enacted, plan on filing civil lawsuits on their behalf under the new law.

Contacts:

Robert Jenner / rjenner@jennerlawfirm.com / 301-980-0067

M. Elizabeth "Beth" Graham / egraham@gelaw.com / 415-293-8210

Philip Federico / pfederico@bmbfclaw.com / 443-286-9085

SOURCE Jenner Law