Naples Firm Vernon Litigation Group Files FINRA Arbitration claim against Ameriprise related to Melbourne Financial Advisor Scott Roslonowski

NAPLES, Fla., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernon Litigation Group, based in Naples, Florida has filed a claim against Ameriprise relating to the actions of Ameriprise Financial Broker Scott Roslonowski in Indian Harbor, FL.  The claim has been filed on behalf of an Ameriprise client who allegedly had his portfolio of liquid, blue chip stocks transformed into an illiquid, high-fee portfolio of REITs, Riversource variable annuities, and Riversource insurance products.  Ameriprise and Roslonowski alleged advice and actions also caused the client to suffer significant tax consequences. 

If you or someone you know has experienced inappropriate investment advice and recommendations from an Ameriprise Financial advisor related to non-traded REITs or Riversource annuities and insurance products, one of our securities attorneys can provide you with a free and confidential analysis of your situation and discuss your rights with you. 

For more information, visit our website at http://www.vernonlitigation.com/ or contact Vernon Litigation Group by phone at 1-877-649-5394 or by e-mail at info@vernonlitigation.com to speak with a representative of Vernon Litigation Group.

SOURCE Vernon Litigation Group

