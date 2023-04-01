"Striding Forward in a Steady Recovery" HKTB Restage Tourism Overview Physically with Insights for Seizing Opportunities as Hong Kong Returns to Normal

TORONTO and HONG KONG, March 31, 2023 /CNW/ - The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) held the Hong Kong Tourism Overview 2023 in Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre this morning (30 March), returning physically for the first time since the city is back to normal. The Tourism Overview discussed tourism trends and shared details of the HKTB's latest strategic plans with more than 1,600 participants on-site and online, including trade representatives from Hong Kong, mainland and overseas travel agencies, attractions, hotels, airlines, retailers, restaurants, meeting and exhibition operators, cruise lines, and other travel sectors.

With the theme "Striding Forward in a Steady Recovery", Dr Pang Yiu-kai, Chairman of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, said, "Hong Kong has returned to normal and is welcoming back global visitors. The tourism industry will recover progressively. The Tourism Overview today is the exact platform that gathers members of the travel trade together to explore the way to revive the city's tourism industry. Hong Kong is not only a destination with universal appeal and an astonishing array of attractions, but also a gateway between the Mainland and the rest of the world. We can work with neighbouring cities to build a Greater Bay Area tourism brand for the region and the international market. With the continued collaboration of all sectors, we can bring Hong Kong's tourism to the next level of excellence."

In his business update, Mr Dane Cheng, HKTB Executive Director introduced HKTB's four strategic focuses of the coming year. First, the HKTB will drive a strong recovery across all travel-related sectors, while strengthening Hong Kong as an event capital. In addition, the HKTB will continue to develop Greater Bay Area (GBA) tourism and multi-destination tourism with cities in GBA. The HKTB will also maintain close partnership with the trade to gear up and strengthen support for them, enhancing the service quality.

In addition, the HKTB also invited industry leaders and international corporate representatives to share insights on the themes "A Deep Dive into the post pandemic Mainland Travel Trends" and "Global & Regional Consumer Trends affecting Tourism in Asia in 2023", providing multi-perspective insights into the post-pandemic trends and development of tourism and capturing new opportunities.

First session: A Deep Dive into the post pandemic Mainland Travel Trends

Ms Jane Sun, Chief Executive Officer of Trip.com Group, spoke about the post-pandemic travel trends in Mainland: "Chinese mainland travellers continue to show a strong desire for outbound travel and Hong Kong is no doubt a top-ranked destination. It is important for the travel industry to adapt and innovate to meet their changing demands. We are committed to providing a variety of travel options in collaboration with our valuable partners in Hong Kong and to delivering memorable trips and experiences for travellers from the Chinese Mainland and around the world."

Second session: Global & Regional Consumer Trends affecting Tourism in Asia in 2023

Mr Anson Bailey, Head of Consumer and Retail, ASPAC, KPMG China, shared his insights on global and regional consumer trends in the APAC region, "Hong Kong is back for tourists and business and it is expected that the APAC region will return to become the largest regional travel market by 2025. To stay ahead of the game, the travel and retail industry should be ready to innovate and capture the opportunity to meet today's consumers especially the rising Gen Z consumers' needs. Hong Kong is going to be the hub for tech and innovation, with ESG on the rise. Lastly, our people are always the key asset in showcasing the best of Hong Kong's travel and tourism offerings."

HKTB Market Update

Moreover, Ms Becky Ip, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTB, outlined at the briefing the HKTB's market strategies for the Mainland, short-haul and long-haul markets, including converting more visitors into overnight ones, captivating visitors to stay longer in Hong Kong, ramping up Hong Kong's international exposure aggressively, and engaging visitors with the city's new tourism appeal. HKTB representatives from various mainland and overseas offices also joined the breakout session to reconnect with the local travel trade and brought with them the latest insights from their respective markets.

