Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 215 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,843 in the last 365 days.

Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Release Date of First Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call Details

VANCOUVER, British Columbia. , March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Forest Products Inc. WEF ("Western" or the "Company") first quarter 2023 financial and operating results will be released on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Western will host its first quarter 2023 analyst conference call on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. PDT (3:00 p.m. EDT).

Steven Hofer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Williams, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Glen Nontell, Vice President, Corporate Development, will discuss the Company's first quarter 2023 results followed by a question and answer session with the analyst community.

To join the conference call, dial:
Toll-free from Canada and the US: 1-800-952-5114
From Toronto: 416-340-2217
Passcode: 6443863#

To access the instant replay of the call, dial:
Toll-free from Canada and the US: 1-800-408-3053
From Toronto: 905-694-9451
Passcode: 1672093#

The instant replay will be available until June 4, 2023 at 8:59 p.m. PDT (11:59 p.m. EDT).

About Western Forest Products Inc.

Western is an integrated forest products company building a margin-focused log and lumber business to compete successfully in global softwood markets. With operations and employees located primarily on the coast of British Columbia and Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to worldwide markets. Western has a lumber capacity in excess of 1.0 billion board feet from seven sawmills, as well as operates four remanufacturing facilities and two glulam manufacturing facilities. The Company sources timber from its private lands, long-term licenses, First Nations arrangements, and market purchases. Western supplements its production through a wholesale program providing customers with a comprehensive range of specialty products.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Williams
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(604) 648-4500


You just read:

Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Release Date of First Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call Details

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more