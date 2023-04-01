Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 215 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,782 in the last 365 days.

Kansas City Life Announces Retirement of Director Nancy Bixby Hudson

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas City Life Insurance Company (the "Company") announced today that Nancy Bixby Hudson, a member of the Board of Directors, has notified the Chairman of her retirement from the Board of Directors effective at the close of business on April 19, 2023. 

Ms. Hudson has served on the Board since 1996. Ms. Hudson is also retiring from the Board of subsidiary Old American Insurance Company and previously served on the Board of former subsidiary Sunset Life Insurance Company of America. 

Ms. Hudson has stated that it has been an honor to serve the policyholders and shareholders of Kansas City Life, and that she will continue to support the Company through her encouragement of leadership and the Board in the coming years. 

R. Philip Bixby, Chairman of the Board, thanked Ms. Hudson for her service to the Company and her counsel through the years. "Nancy has provided strong leadership throughout her time on the Board, and it has been a privilege to serve with her over the last 27 years, and I wish her the best in her retirement."

Kansas City Life Insurance Company KCLI was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.kclife.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kansas-city-life-announces-retirement-of-director-nancy-bixby-hudson-301787527.html

SOURCE Kansas City Life Insurance Company

You just read:

Kansas City Life Announces Retirement of Director Nancy Bixby Hudson

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more