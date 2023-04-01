Kansas City Life Announces Retirement of Director Nancy Bixby Hudson

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas City Life Insurance Company (the "Company") announced today that Nancy Bixby Hudson, a member of the Board of Directors, has notified the Chairman of her retirement from the Board of Directors effective at the close of business on April 19, 2023.

Ms. Hudson has served on the Board since 1996. Ms. Hudson is also retiring from the Board of subsidiary Old American Insurance Company and previously served on the Board of former subsidiary Sunset Life Insurance Company of America.

Ms. Hudson has stated that it has been an honor to serve the policyholders and shareholders of Kansas City Life, and that she will continue to support the Company through her encouragement of leadership and the Board in the coming years.

R. Philip Bixby, Chairman of the Board, thanked Ms. Hudson for her service to the Company and her counsel through the years. "Nancy has provided strong leadership throughout her time on the Board, and it has been a privilege to serve with her over the last 27 years, and I wish her the best in her retirement."

