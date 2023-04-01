Submit Release
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Amends Federal Cost Share for Mississippi

WASHINGTON -- FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced today that President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. made additional disaster assistance available to the state of Mississippi to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes from March 24-25, 2023.

The President authorized an increase to 100% federal cost-share for debris removal and emergency protective measures for a continuous 30-day period of the state’s choosing, within the first 120 days of the incident period.

