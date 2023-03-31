Office of Homeless Youth Competitive Funding 2023-2025

There were 214 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,789 in the last 365 days.
The Office of Homeless Youth expects approximately $28 million in funding for the next biennium (July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2025) to support outreach, shelter, housing and services for youth and young adults ages 12-24, who are experiencing homelessness or housing instability. This Request for Proposals (RFP) is for the following programs:
*All funding levels are subject to change and contingent upon final 2023-2025 budget appropriations. All contracts awarded as a result of this procurement are contingent upon funding availability.
APPLICATIONS DUE: Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 5 p.m.
All current documents related to this RFP, including the application, a schedule of activities, Q&A, webinar recordings, and any amendments, are available at this link, including:
RFP Coordinator: Christopher Hanson at youthhomeless@commerce.wa.gov
