Office of Homeless Youth Competitive Funding 2023-2025

The Office of Homeless Youth expects approximately $28 million in funding for the next biennium (July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2025) to support outreach, shelter, housing and services for youth and young adults ages 12-24, who are experiencing homelessness or housing instability. This Request for Proposals (RFP) is for the following programs:

Street Outreach Services

Young Adult Shelter

HOPE Centers (must be licensed by DCYF)

Crisis Residential Centers (must be licensed by DCYF)

Transitional Living Program $1.9 million minimum funding

Young Adult Housing Program

Independent Youth Housing Program

System of Care

Ancillary Therapeutic Services (must operate in an OHY-funded program)

Centralized Diversion Fund (must be in designated Anchor Communities) $950,000, with possible funding up to $5 million



*All funding levels are subject to change and contingent upon final 2023-2025 budget appropriations. All contracts awarded as a result of this procurement are contingent upon funding availability.

APPLICATIONS DUE: Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 5 p.m.

All current documents related to this RFP, including the application, a schedule of activities, Q&A, webinar recordings, and any amendments, are available at this link, including:

RFP Coordinator: Christopher Hanson at youthhomeless@commerce.wa.gov

Be sure to stay informed on OHY funding opportunities by subscribing to: