Weyburn Court And Registry Office Officially Open To Public On April 3

CANADA, March 31 - Released on March 31, 2023

Re-opening Increases Access to Justice in Weyburn and Surrounding Area

The Weyburn Court of King’s Bench judicial centre and registry office will re-open on Monday, April 3, allowing Weyburn and area residents to access the court to pay fines and file court documents in person.

"This re-opening is important for the Weyburn area, to improve access to justice and provide direct, personal contact for community members with court workers,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said. “It will also reduce travel time for those attending court and ensure that local criminal and civil matters are handled efficiently.”

The registry office will be open to the public Monday to Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and be staffed by three full-time registry staff and three full-time deputy sheriffs. The Courthouse is expected to resume trials and other court proceedings later this summer.

In October, 2022, the Government of Saskatchewan announced that the Weyburn Court of King's Bench judicial centre would be re-opened and, since then, the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General has worked with the Chief Justice of the Court of King's Bench to formalize the re-opening plan. Staff have been hired and trained to operate the new office. The boundaries of the new judicial centre will now be set so that jury trials can be scheduled in Weyburn and a jury pool can be accessed.

The Weyburn Courthouse was built in 1928 and designed by Provincial Architect Maurice Sharon. The first sitting at the Courthouse was on January 22, 1929. The building was designated a Provincial Heritage Site on February 15, 1988, and renovated in 2012.

To learn more about the re-opening of the Weyburn Courthouse, please visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2022/november/03/weyburn-court-house-re-opens-with-registry-office.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Marieka AndrewJustice and Attorney GeneralReginaPhone: 306-787-5510Email: cpjumedia@gov.sk.ca