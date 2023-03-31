MCPON Honea's 2023 CPO Birthday Message To the Fleet

Happy Birthday to our United States Navy Chief Petty Officers! As you don your anchors today, take time to reflect on the 130 years of responsibility, tradition, trust, and the privilege of what it means to be a Chief.

You are called upon to lead our Navy during extraordinary times. You come from a legacy of Chief Petty Officers who knew that in a crisis, circumstances often change, and the Chief is always ready to pivot at a moment’s notice. Today is about not about being privileged, but having the privilege to serve in this capacity and uphold the responsibilities of leading, mentoring and developing our Sailors into the lethal combat teams that we are. We set a fierce pace above, on, and below the sea, projecting strength so profoundly that we give pause to anyone who would dare challenge us. This commitment and dedication you demonstrate daily inspire those around us to uphold our Navy core values and continue the tradition of our warfighting spirit.

Without the support of our Sailors, Shipmates, friends, and family we would not be able to carry out this privilege of service. This day is just as much for them as it is for us. As we celebrate our Navy Chief Petty Officer birthday on April 1st, take today to say thank you to those that support you and sacrifice their time so that you can keep our Navy and our Nation a decisive combat power.

I am honored to be counted among you. Happy birthday Chief.