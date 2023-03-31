Submit Release
AB135 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Regulatory Licensing Reform - 2023-03-31

WISCONSIN, March 31 - An Act to repeal 89.073 (1), 89.073 (2m), 440.09 (1) and 440.09 (2m); to amend 89.073 (title), 89.073 (2) (b), 440.09 (title) and 440.09 (2) (b); and to create 440.09 (6) of the statutes; Relating to: reciprocal credentials. (FE)

Status: A - Regulatory Licensing Reform

