Global Robot End Effector Market Report 2023: Surging Demand for Soft Grippers Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Robot End Effector Market by Type (Grippers, Welding Guns, Tool Changer, Clamps, Suction Cups, Deburring, Soldering, Milling, & Painting Tools), Robot Type (Traditional, Collaborative), Application, Industry & Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global robot end effector market is expected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2023 to USD 4.3 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 13.5%.

The main drivers for the expansion of the robot end effector market include a rising demand for modular end effectors, a surge in cobot adoption, increasing penetration of automation in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and growing adoption in industries such as warehousing, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverage.

Grippers accounted for the largest share of robot end-effector market in 2022

Grippers accounted for the largest share due to the growing popularity of electric grippers, collaborative grippers, soft grippers, and customized grippers. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period as well. The market for grippers is largely driven by its handling application in a wide range of workpieces considering their various shapes and size, the use of 3D printing technology such as fused deposition modeling (FDM) 3D printing, and their increasing applications in healthcare industries. Additionally, the increasing application of soft grippers and vacuum grippers in the pharmaceutical & food industry would present several growth opportunities to players operating in the gripper segment.

Traditional industrial robots accounted for the largest share of robot end-effector market in 2022

Traditional industrial robots are developed with speed and accuracy in mind. They are generally built to carry high payloads and are programmed to perform a single task continuously. The adoption of traditional industrial robots for heavy-duty applications in the industries such as automotive, electrical & electronics, and metal & machinery has increased the sales of industrial robots as it is largely dependent on these industries.

Asia-Pacific to account for the largest market size in 2022

The market growth in Asia-Pacific can be attributed to the investment in automation by automotive and, electrical & electronics companies, especially in countries such as China, South Korea, and India. The aging population in China and Japan has resulted in rising labor costs, leading to the growing adoption of automation. This region is considered a major manufacturing hub in the world, which is expected to provide ample growth opportunities to the end effector market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Modular End Effectors Among Various Industries

Growing Demand for Collaborative Robots (Cobots) Across Various Sectors

Restraints

High Requirement of Deployment Costs, Especially for SMEs

Opportunities

Surging Demand for Soft Grippers

Rising Adoption of Additive Manufacturing Across Industries

Growing Adoption of Electric Grippers

Challenges

Interoperability and Integration Issues Related to End Effectors with Existing Facilities

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Robot End Effector Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Welding Guns

6.3 Grippers

6.4 Tool Changers

6.5 Clamps

6.6 Suction Cups

6.7 Others

7 Robot End Effector Market, by Robot Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Traditional Industrial Robots

7.3 Collaborative Industrial Robots

8 Robot End Effector Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Handling

8.3 Assembly

8.4 Welding

8.5 Dispensing

8.6 Processing

8.7 Others

9 Robot End Effector Market, by Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Automotive

9.3 Electrical & Electronics

9.4 Metals & Machinery

9.5 Plastic, Rubber, & Chemical

9.6 Food & Beverage

9.7 Precision Engineering & Optics

9.8 Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics

9.9 E-Commerce

9.10 Others

10 Robot End Effector Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Adjacent Market

14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

ABB

Applied Robotics

ATI Industrial Automation

Bastian Solutions

Canadian Bakery Boulangerie La Fabrique

Destaco

EMI Corp

Festo

FIPA

Intelligent Actuator Inc.

IPR

JH Robotics

Kuka

Millibar Robotics

OnRobot

PIAB AB

RAD

Revtech Systems

Robotiq

Sapho

Schmalz

Schunk

Sennheiser

SMC

Soft Robotics

Tunkers

Weiss Robotics

Wyzo

Zimmer Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r8qlc7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets