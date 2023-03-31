The AI based hardware and software for playgrounds will help manage and monitor the indoor playground experience.

Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2023) - Rainbow R Technology, a start-up company that specializes in software for indoor playgrounds, has announced a new AI-based indoor playground Rainbow R Adventures will come out in the fall of 2023. Artificial intelligence does communications and security and will help monitor customer traffic, identify peak hours, and understand customer behavior. By analyzing this data, AI can provide recommendations to improve customer experience and help increase revenue.



Rainbow R Adventures

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9405/160742_a7abce9d042e9acc_001full.jpg

Talking to the media, Anahy Ramirez, a single-mom tech entrepreneur, said, "The AI can recognize specific situations, such as crying, cussing, fighting, and coughing, and alert staff to take appropriate action immediately, ensuring the safety of children and preventing potential incidents from escalating. Our AI system also monitors the traffic inside the playground and guides employees to areas where help is needed faster, helping the staff respond quickly to any issues and keep the playground running smoothly."

The software comes with fully customizable audio reminders that play while the children are playing. People can personalize these reminders to remind the children of safety rules or promote special offers, events, or promotions. Their software records 24/7, providing people with valuable insights into how the playground is being used, the behavior of the children, and other critical data points. The hardware is discreetly placed inside the play structure, so it does not interfere with the children's playtime.

The learned robot monitors children's temperature, remind them to stay hydrated, and dispense hand sanitizer could also potentially be incorporated into the playground when it is released. The technology has several applications and has already attracted a lot of interest from businesses and investors across the globe.

The software and hardware for playgrounds are available for businesses to purchase globally. Companies interested in learning more can use the contact information mentioned below.

