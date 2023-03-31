Submit Release
Assistant Secretary Pyatt’s Travel to Belgium and France

The Department of State’s Bureau of Energy Resources Assistant Secretary Geoffrey R. Pyatt will join the U.S. delegation traveling to Brussels on April 4 to participate in the U.S.-EU Energy Council and hold other bilateral meetings on energy security, support to Ukraine, and the clean energy transition. Assistant Secretary Pyatt will then travel to Paris on April 5 to advance shared energy and climate goals. While there, Assistant Secretary Pyatt will meet with ambassadors to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to highlight the role of the Inflation Reduction Act in furthering the energy transformation. He will also hold meetings with leaders from the OECD and International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol to discuss ways to advance our common energy security and energy transition goals.

For further media information, please contact ENR-PD-Clearances@state.gov.

