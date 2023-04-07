Altura Credit Union's Film Series, “Your Story: Voices of Impact,” Highlights Prominent Figures of Riverside County

Artist and Creative, Rosy Cortez, featured in the first episode of Altura's new film series, "Your Story: Voices of Impact."
Artist and Creative, Rosy Cortez, speaking at a Q & A following the premiere of Altura's new film series, "Your Story: Voices of Impact."
I feel super grateful and honored for my story to be shared and celebrated in this way.”
— Rosy Cortez, Artist and Creative
RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of Altura Credit Union’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the communities of Riverside County, Altura has launched a new film series, “Your Story: Voices of Impact."
Produced by San Diego-based company Showgun Media, this series spotlights prominent figures in Riverside County—artists, activists, leaders, small business owners and more. The first episode features artist and creative, Rosy Cortez, whose artwork was recently displayed at The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture, an Altura-sponsored community gallery in Riverside.
The first episode of the film series premiered at The Cheech, with two viewings followed by a Q & A session with Cortez, the artist herself. Open to Altura Members and invited guests, attendees included the Mayor of Moreno Valley, Ulises Cabrera; members of local car club Ride N Pride; and artists from the Eastside Arthouse, a Riverside-based gallery and artist collective.
“I feel super grateful and honored for my story to be shared and celebrated in this way,” Cortez said. “There’s so many other artists like me, just like me, that just want the opportunity to share their art in this grand way.”
“Your Story: Voices of Impact” is the beginning of a long series of short films highlighting a variety of individuals in Riverside County making profound changes in their communities. The full episode became available to the public to view the following week and is now available on Altura’s YouTube channel.
Watch Episode 1 of “Your Story: Voices of Impact” here.
Altura Credit Union has been a trusted partner to over 172,000 Members since 1957, offering all the services expected from a full-service financial institution, such as checking and savings accounts; auto loans; and home and personal loans.
For more information on Altura Credit Union, visit www.alturaCU.com, or call 1-888-883-7228.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.