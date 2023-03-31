Submit Release
PHOTO RELEASE: Governor Wes Moore and Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Celebrate Maryland Wine Month

Annapolis, MD (March 31, 2023)- Governor Wes Moore and Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks celebrated Maryland Wine Month with a toast to the growing Maryland wine industry at the Vineyards at Doden in Davidsonville. Owner/operator Tom Croghan and Polly Pittman gave a tour of the vineyards and wine cellar, explaining their winemaking philosophy and desire to give back to their community with service.  

“Maryland is home to a robust wine industry, with each vineyard and wine maker telling their own story,” said Governor Wes Moore. “Value added agriculture is vital to Maryland’s economy.” 

“With more than 1,000 acres of grapes and other associated fruits that make wines and ciders, the 110 wineries throughout Maryland have a tremendous impact on Maryland’s economy,” said Secretary Kevin Atticks.  “I thank Governor Moore for recognizing this important agricultural industry in Maryland.” 

