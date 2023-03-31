Marathon Digital Holdings’ CFO Hugh Gallagher To Retire in May 2023

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA ) ("Marathon" or "Company"), a leader in supporting and securing the Bitcoin ecosystem, announced that Chief Financial Officer Hugh Gallagher has informed the Company that he intends to retire effective May 12, 2023. The Company has initiated an external search for a new Chief Financial Officer.



“I joined Marathon to support the organization through its large expansion plans and to help build the Company’s finance team,” said Hugh Gallagher. “With hash rate growing and becoming more stable and with the team now in a stronger position, I made the decision to retire. I am proud of the progress we made during my tenure, especially given the various challenges the team overcame in 2022. I would like to thank Fred and the board for the opportunity and for their support, and I wish the entire Marathon team continued success.”

Fred Thiel, Marathon’s chairman and CEO, commented, “Hugh played an instrumental role in developing our finance strategy, building our finance team, and helping us transition from an early-stage company into a more sophisticated organization. We are grateful for his contributions and for the strong foundation he helped lay. On behalf of the entire team at Marathon, I would like to thank Hugh for his service to the Company. He has been a valuable asset, and we wish him well in his retirement. With the external search for a new CFO already in progress, we look forward to continuing to build the team at Marathon and establishing the Company as a leader in the Bitcoin mining industry.”

Investor Notice

Forward-Looking Statements

About Marathon Digital Holdings

Marathon is a digital asset technology company that focuses on supporting and securing the Bitcoin ecosystem. The Company is currently in the process of becoming one of the largest and most sustainably powered Bitcoin mining operations in North America.

Marathon Digital Holdings Company Contact:

