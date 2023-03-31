Opening of sewing and carpet weaving workshop in Zafarobod district

TAJIKISTAN, March 31 - The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in the village of Zerafshan, Jomi rural community, Zafarobod district, put into operation the "Sharifamoh" silk carpet weaving and sewing workshop.

The newly built workshop is located in the center of the village and was founded by the local businessman Zafar Avulov.

Honorable Head of state Emomali Rahmon was informed that the workshop has been equipped with modern sewing and carpet weaving equipment. New jobs have been provided for 20 local women and girls.

"Sharifamoh" tailoring workshop is designed mainly for sewing school clothes, and it sews women's, men's, sports, military, etc. clothes based on the customer's request.

It was reported that one of the activities of the craft center is to include the women and girls of the village in learning the art of hand-woven carpets.

The establishment of a carpet weaving workshop creates a basis for the development of this traditional craft, and especially for providing employment to women and girls of the village and their earning.

At the time of independence in the country, more attention was paid to the revival of national traditions, including folk crafts. With the support and care of the Government of the country, handicraft centers, including atlas, carpet weaving, are being set up, and conditions are being created for unemployed women and girls to become entrepreneurs.

Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, highly appreciated such a constructive initiative of the businessman in the direction of development of industry and crafts in rural areas, and assessed the activity of this workshop as an important factor in providing women and girls with jobs and profitability from this account.