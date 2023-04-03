Submit Release
Gary Paul & Kool Katzz Production announce distribution agreement for the docudrama series, Pro Athletes Cross The Line

Kool Katzz Production logo

Kool Katzz Production

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hollywood Stunt Director, Gary Paul and Kool Katzz Production announce their distribution agreement regarding their docudrama series, Pro Athletes Cross The Line

Konnect of London, England, has picked up Pro Athletes Cross The Line in its first season. The docudrama re-enacts the violent crimes involving world-class athletes. The five episodes were directed by Gary Paul, a veteran action director with many credits as a stunt coordinator as well.

Gary has worked as a veteran action director with many credits as a stunt coordinator as well. These include The Way of the Gun, Crow the Salvation, and Crash and Burn. Mr. Paul was nominated for 2nd Unit Director and Stunt Coordinator of the Year at the Taurus World Stunt Awards for his work on The Way of the Gun with James Caan and Benicio Del Toro.

Gary used his feature film experience from the 86 features he has done, to develop the scenes and provide enhanced action sequences for a more entertaining and informative TV experience.

Producer / Writer Lisa Marie Rivera brings her feel for realistic storytelling and flair for production value to the series. Her enthusiasm is what brought the project to fruition.

Pro Athletes Cross The Line was filmed on location in Texas. Post production in Hollywood by Los Angeles editor Phil Nordons.

Kool Katzz Production (https://www.koolkatzzproduction.com) is a film production company that specialises work on feature films and TV shows. Gary Paul is a producer at Kool Katzz Productions and has worked on over 70 feature films and dozens of TV shows.

PR contact — Lisa Marie Rivera, koolkatzzproduction@yahoo.com, (949) 903-3397

Lis Marie Rivera
Kool Katzz Production
+1 714-305-5644
email us here

