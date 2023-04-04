Futureproof Launches New Website and Brand to Align with Substantial Commercial, Geographic, Service Offerings Expansion

The goal is to continually drive incremental benefits at scale for clients. Our delivery methodology is coupled with a flexible pricing model that enables clients to realize and measure ROI faster.”
MAPLEWOOD, NJ, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Futureproof, the global performance marketing consultancy that helps brands leverage AI to deliver 1:1 marketing which drives transformative results, has announced a new website and brand refresh to coincide with significant growth and expansion of the business’s operating territories and services offerings.
Investment in key growth areas over the past two years includes hiring highly-skilled resources across the business as well as for its established offshore development team in Bangalore, India This strategic initiative further strengthens Futureproof’s ability to achieve consistent results at scale through its proven Delivery and Maintenance methodology for clients. This methodology simultaneously drives down total cost of ownership and increases ROI of AI-driven personalized 1:1 omni-channel marketing initiatives built on the Pega Customer Decision Hub™ (CDH) for Futureproof clients.
Futureproof has quadrupled its global workforce while continuing to only hire the most highly-skilled resources. Virtually all of the Futureproof employees have undergraduate or postgraduate degrees in computer science and engineering. Additionally, 35% of employees have over ten years’ experience in successful Pega CDH implementations; 75% of the Futureproof team have over five years’ experience; and many employed at Futureproof developed capabilities of the Pega CDH solution.
The Business Operations Service practice is located in Bangalore, India and enables Futureproof to deliver, through a mix of onshore and offshore resources, a more cost-effective and faster delivery model for clients. The Business Operations Service specializes in delivering Pega CDH configuration, QA, and analytics services that reduce cost of ownership through delivery of lower complexity, high frequency changes, and improve return on investment through provision of analytical insights, modeling and dashboard reporting services.
Nicholas Gent, Futureproof CEO commented, “The goal is to continually drive incremental benefits at scale for our clients. Our delivery methodology is coupled with a flexible pricing model that enables clients to realize and measure the ROI of their investment faster. Our offshore Business Operations practice enables a seamless handoff from the delivery team to the maintenance team, which accelerates both value recognition and future delivery. Essentially, the way we structure our teams means that as more use cases come online, the more value the customer realizes. All phases are developed and delivered using agile methodologies and proven best practices. As the next phase is being delivered, the completed phase is being measured and optimized by Business Operations.” Gent continued, “The methodology aligns with Futureproof’s goal of iteratively driving down total cost of ownership while at the same time increasing ROI of enterprise omnichannel marketing strategies that use AI to turn first-party data into personalized experiences that deliver transformative business results.”
During implementation and prior to handing over the initial deliverables into production, the Business Operations team will go through a brief onboarding process that includes client introductions, obtaining background checks, securing system access, and working with the Futureproof implementation team to obtain a clear understanding of what has been deployed and what remains in the backlog. As the current phase of the project goes live, the Business Operations team takes the handoff of production assets and begins the process of driving incremental benefits over time through a disciplined and prioritized sprint delivery approach.
The Business Operations Service delivers the following value to Futureproof clients:
Decreased Investment Over Time - Futureproof’s Delivery and Maintenance model leverages economically-priced on and offshore resources.
Improved Efficiency - The Futureproof model delivers high quality deliverables using less resources, which are part of highly skilled teams, and rapidly scales client operations strategically over time.
Increased Quality - Futureproof QA resources are trained to deliver high quality work products into production at a faster pace. Using out-of-the-box, automated Pega CDH quality capabilities and guardrails, which promotes a more automated and rigorous QA capability, Futureproof delivers assets more rapidly into production while managing less defects in the process for its clients.
Measured Value - Futureproof measures operational progress against agreed upon performance metrics including velocity and milestone achievement, quality and cost, in order to continually optimize programs and results.
Governance Alignment - Business Operations governance meetings and discussions are aligned to implementation and Executive/Enterprise Governance objectives and processes.
About Futureproof:
Futureproof, a global performance marketing consultancy, leverages the power of AI to turn first-party data into 1:1 marketing that delivers transformative results for enterprises. We design, implement and manage Customer Decision Hub (CDH) solutions that activate top brands’ omnichannel marketing strategies. Futureproof has years of deep expertise implementing these solutions, which ensures clients successfully adopt and run 1:1 marketing programs, while simultaneously reducing total cost of ownership and delivering persistent value from their investment over time. Futureproof is a 1:1 Customer Engagement Specialized Pega Partner, leveraging Pega’s best-in-class CDH software to enable Financial, Insurance, Automotive, Media, Telecommunications and Healthcare clients to rapidly deploy, extend and evolve solutions to meet their changing business needs.
