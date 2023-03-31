Update No. 2: Autopsy completed, investigation continues following death of man in Alburgh

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Autopsy completed, investigation continues following death of man in Alburgh

ALBURGH, Vermont (Friday, March 31, 2023) — The Vermont State Police on Friday, March 31, 2023, received autopsy findings from the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington regarding the death of Russell Giroux. The 60-year-old Alburgh resident died Jan. 31 at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans just over two hours after he was involved in an altercation among multiple spectators at a middle-school basketball game.

The medical examiner determined Giroux’s cause of death was an “acute cardiac event following altercation in an individual with coronary artery atherosclerosis.” The manner of death will be listed as “undetermined.”

The Vermont State Police investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing. Detectives are working closely with the office of Grand Isle County State’s Attorney Doug DiSabito to review the case and any potential charges for individuals involved in the altercation.

VSP will provide updates as the investigation proceeds. No further details are available at this time.

***Update No. 1, 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023***

The Vermont State Police investigation into the death of a man who was involved in a fight at a middle-school basketball game Tuesday in Alburgh continued throughout the day Wednesday.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy on the deceased, 60-year-old Russell Giroux of Alburgh. The cause and manner of death are listed as pending further investigation, including toxicology testing and ongoing work by the VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigations detectives assigned to the case.

Investigators are continuing to work to determine what prompted the fight at the Alburgh Community Education Center and to understand the roles of the individuals involved. Detectives have learned that Mr. Giroux had left the school and was driving in the direction of his home when he stopped his car and called first responders, who located him in the vehicle and transported him to the hospital, where he died.

State police have interviewed participants in the brawl and spectators at the game, and collected and reviewed video footage of the melee. Investigators continue to work closely with Grand Isle County State’s Attorney Doug DiSabito.

Detectives are asking that any witnesses to or participants in the fight, attendees of the game, and those with information relevant to the investigation contact the Vermont State Police barracks in St. Albans at 802-524-5993. People also can submit anonymous tips online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

VSP will continue to provide updates when additional information becomes available.

***Initial news release, 2 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023***

The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of a man following a fight that occurred at a school basketball game Tuesday night, Jan. 31, 2023, in the town of Alburgh.

State police were called at 6:56 p.m. to the Alburgh Community Education Center, 45 Champlain St., for a report of a large fight involving multiple spectators during a 7th-8th grade boys basketball game between Alburgh and St. Albans. The melee ended before troopers arrived on scene, and some participants had departed the school. One of those individuals, Russell Giroux, 60, of Alburgh, subsequently sought medical attention, was transported by ambulance to Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The circumstances of his death are under active investigation.

Mr. Giroux’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of his death.

This investigation is in its earliest stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit. The state police is working with Grand Isle County State’s Attorney Doug DiSabito on this case.

The Vermont State Police is seeking to interview anyone with information about this incident, including those involved in the fight at the Alburgh school. People should call Detective Trooper Michael Mattuchio at the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993, or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available. The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -