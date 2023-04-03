Raye Mitchell, Actor and Content Producer, Discusses Protecting Creative and Digital IP Rights at Centennial NAB Show

Show participants are invited to join Mitchell for a fun and lively chat about digital rights and protections for creators and IP rights protection strategies in general. Given the advances of AI and other technologies within the entertainment industry, attendees can discuss how to capitalize on their IP rights and thrive. The conversation touches on how producers, marketers, and content creators can leverage new strategies and agility in the ever-changing creative industry and provide some inside hacks on how to play to win and protect content in the story economy.
Mitchell welcomes special guest Cindy L. Brown, an Olympic Gold Medalist, retired WNBA player, and apex NCAA basketball record holder. Mitchell and Brown are co-authors of a recent Federal Trade Commission Comment on identity theft, fraud, and scams in the entertainment industry. The apex team chats about how you can protect your reputation from imposters and other IP predators.
The founders of The BookFest® live-streaming content platform, Dave and Desireé Duffy, valued clients of Bossology 53 and Raye Mitchell, return to the NAB Show round tables as well. Mitchell says, “I am excited to be invited back to NAB for the Centennial celebration along with my clients and valued collaborators, Dave and Desiree Duffy of The BookFest, and I welcome Cindy Brown to join the conversations.” She adds, “I have worked with Dave and Desiree Duffy for many years on my publishing and writing projects, and I am proud to help lead The BookFest’s IP protection strategy from the live stream event’s inception.” The BookFest round table networking event is titled: How Do I Create an Online Community and Foster Positive Connections? NAB Show guests are invited to discuss the importance of building a community when hosting live stream and interactive broadcast events.
Mitchell and Brown will be hosting the Protect This! round table in the NAB Show Capitalize Experiential Zone on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. PT at the five-day conference. For information about this and other NAB events, visit the Show’s 2023 website.
About Raye Mitchell Enterprises and Bossology 53 Entertainment LLC:
Raye Mitchell, the host of the new podcast The Mouthology Show, is an award-winning entertainment and intellectual property lawyer, entrepreneur, author, and philanthropist. AKA Boss Girl Raye is a graduate of Harvard Law School and earned her MBA from the University of Southern California (USC) Marshall School of Business and her BS from the USC Sol Price School of Public Policy. She is an actor, dignity expert, reputation management consultant, book writing coach, and public speaking coach.
Bossology® 53 Entertainment LLC is a woman-owned content production company co-founded by Raye Mitchell and Cindy L. Brown, an Olympic Gold Medalist and WNBA player (Ret). This is a fast-growing, multi-platform, multi-cultural content production company with operations in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and the San Francisco Bay area.
About Cindy Brown:
Cindy Brown is a professional sports expert and proud World Olympic Association (WOA) member, celebrating the connective power of the international community of Olympians who are committed to the Olympic Movement to use their platform to create positive social change. Brown is a proud member of the LGBTQ community and advancing equity and inclusion for all. Part of the company's name reflects Cindy Brown’s number 53, record-setting accomplishments at California State University, Long Beach State (1983-87): Cindy Brown while playing at California State University at Long Beach with jersey number 53.
Visit the DrRayeMitchell.com, RayeMitchell.actor, TheMouthologyShow.tv, and Bossology53.tv websites for more information. Connect with Raye Mitchell on LinkedIn.
Contact
Raye Mitchell
Bossology 53 Entertainment LLC
+1 404-402-6681
rayemitchell@bossology53.biz