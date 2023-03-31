Global-e Announces Filing of Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022

/EIN News/ -- PETAH-TIKVA, Israel, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE), the global leader of Direct-To-Consumer cross border ecommerce enablement announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company’s investors relations website at https://investors.global-e.com/ or on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .



Global-e will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed in writing by email to ir@global-e.com.

About Global-e

Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE) is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, Direct-To-Consumer cross-border ecommerce. The chosen partner of hundreds of brands and retailers across the United States, Europe and Asia, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end ecommerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast cross-border experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to, and from, anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit: www.global-e.com.

