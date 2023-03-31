Regency Silver Announces Increase of Private Placement to $2.5 Million at $0.40 per Share

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Regency Silver Corp. ("Regency Silver" or the "Company", RSMX RSMXF is pleased to announce that, due to demand from investors, the non brokered private placement announced on March 24, 2023 will now consist of up to 6,250,000 common shares at a price of $0.40 per share for gross proceeds to the Company of up to $2.5 million.

The proposed terms of the private placement and use of proceeds are otherwise as previously disclosed in the Company's news release dated March 24, 2023.

All common shares issued under the private placement will be subject to a four month hold period, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

For further details about Regency Silver please visit the Company's website at www.Regency-Silver.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.

Regency Silver is a gold-copper-silver exploration company focused on the Americas. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production. Regency Silver's flagship project is the Dios Padre gold-copper-silver project in Sonora, Mexico.

