Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 227 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,758 in the last 365 days.

Emmaus Life Sciences Reports 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

TORRANCE, Calif., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. EMMA, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company and leader in the treatment of sickle cell disease, today reported its results of operation for the year ended December 31, 2022 and an update on recent activities.

Yutaka Niihara, M.D., M.P.H., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Emmaus, noted that "Despite significant Covid-related interruptions that affected our net revenues in early 2022, there were steady and significant increases quarter over quarter throughout the rest of the year. Also, we were able to get marketing authorization approvals for Endari in Qatar and Kuwait in Q4 2022 following approval in the U.A.E earlier in 2022, so the sales momentum is strong for the upcoming year."

Financial and Operating Results

Net Revenues. Net revenues for the year ended December 31, 2022 were $18.4 million, compared to $20.6 million for 2021. Although sales volume as measured by number of boxes of Endari sold increased compared to 2021, net revenues were adversely affected by somewhat higher and more frequent discounts afforded distributors on bulk orders in 2022 compared to 2021.

Operating Expenses. Total operating expenses for the year were $22.4 million, compared with $23.4 million for 2021. Of the decreased expenses, $2.4 million was attributable to decreased research and development expenses primarily related to license fees paid in 2021 to Kainos Medicine, Inc. relating to Kainos' novel IRAK4 inhibitor in research, partially offset by a $1.6 million increase in selling expenses resulting from more frequent travel related expenses and higher distribution fees and compensation expenses.

Operating Income (Loss). Operating loss for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $6.6 million, compared with $6.1 million in 2021 due primarily to the decrease in net revenues.

Other Income (Expense). Other expense decreased by $5.8 million, or 59%, to $4.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to other expense of $9.8 million in 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a $6.2 million increase in income from change in fair value of conversion feature derivative and $1.7 million increase in income from change in fair value of warrant derivative liabilities, partially offset by a $1.9 million increase in interest expense.

Net Income (Loss). For the year, the company reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $10.6 million, or $0.21 per share, based on approximately 49.4 million weighted average basic and diluted common shares. This compares to a net loss of $15.9 million, or $0.32 per share, based on approximately 49.3 million weighted average basic and diluted common shares, for 2021. The decreased net loss was primarily attributable to decrease in other expense discussed above.

Liquidity and Capital Resources. At December 31, 2022, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $2.0 million, compared with $2.3 million at December 31, 2021. Based on the company's cash and cash equivalents and anticipated future revenues and operating expenses, there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern, and the audit report of the company's independent registered public accounting firm on the 2022 financials contains a going-concern qualification.

About Emmaus Life Sciences
Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company and leader in the treatment of sickle cell disease. Endari® (L-glutamine oral powder), indicated to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adults and children 5 years and older, is approved for marketing in the United States, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates and is available on a named patient or early access basis in France, The Netherlands, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where Emmaus' application for marketing authorization is awaiting final action by the Saudi Food & Drug Administration. For more information, please visit www.emmausmedical.com.

About Endari® (prescription grade L-glutamine oral powder)
Endari®, Emmaus' prescription grade L-glutamine oral powder, was approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration in July 2017 for treating sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older. Sales of Endari® began in the United States in 2018.

Indication
Endari® is indicated to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

Important Safety Information
The most common adverse reactions (incidence >10 percent) in clinical studies were constipation, nausea, headache, abdominal pain, cough, pain in extremities, back pain, and chest pain.

Adverse reactions leading to treatment discontinuation included one case each of hypersplenism, abdominal pain, dyspepsia, burning sensation, and hot flash.

The safety and efficacy of Endari in pediatric patients with sickle cell disease younger than five years of age has not been established.

For more information, please see full Prescribing Information of Endari at: www.ENDARIrx.co/PI.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding the possible continued upward trend in net revenues and the prospect for sales in the Middle East North Africa region. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties which change over time, including the company's ability to continue as a going concern and reliance on financing to funds its operation, risks of doing business the Middle East and other jurisdictions, and other factors disclosed in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2023, and actual results may differ materially. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Emmaus assumes no duty to update them, except as may be required by law. 

Company Contact: 
Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.
Willis Lee
Chief Operating Officer
(310) 214-0065, Ext. 1130
wlee@emmauslifesciences.com

                                                                   (Financial Tables Follow)

 

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Years Ended December 31

2022

2021

Revenues, Net

$18,390

$20,610

Cost of Goods Sold

2,588

3,312

Gross Profit

15,802

17,298

Operating Expenses

22,388

23,426

Loss from Operations

(6,586)

(6,128)

Total Other Expense

(3,979)

(9,793)

Net Loss

(10,625)

(15,946)

Comprehensive Loss

(12,989)

(17,345)

Net Loss per Share

($0.21)

($0.32)

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding

49,439,867

49,253,156

 

 

Emmaus Life Sciences,
Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)

As of December 31,

2022

2021

Assets


Current Assets:                                                              


  Cash and cash equivalents

$2,021

$2,279

  Accounts receivable, net

375

1,040

  Inventories, net

2,379

4,392

  Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,514

1,380

      Total Current Assets

6,289

9,091

Property and Equipment, net

75

147

Equity method investment

18,828

17,616

Right of use assets

2,799

3,485

Investment in convertible bond

19,971

26,100

Other Assets

263

295

      Total Assets

$48,225

$56,734




Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit


Current Liabilities:


  Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$13,549

$9,189

  Conversion feature derivative, notes payable

3,248

7,507

  Notes payable, current portion

6,814

2,399

  Convertible notes payable, net of discount

14,655

10,158

  Other current liabilities

16,057

7,847

      Total Current Liabilities

54,323

37,100

  Notes payable, less current portion

380

1,500

  Convertible notes payable, net of discount

0

3,150

  Other long-term liabilities

27,613

36,434

      Total Liabilities

82,316

78,184

Stockholders' Deficit

(34,091)

(21,450)

      Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Deficit

$48,225

$56,734

 

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emmaus-life-sciences-reports-2022-financial-results-and-provides-business-update-301787411.html

SOURCE Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.

You just read:

Emmaus Life Sciences Reports 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more