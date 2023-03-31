Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 226 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,773 in the last 365 days.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. Announces Change to Lead Portfolio Manager

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Nomura Asset Management U.S.A. Inc. (NAM-USA), the manager of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. JOF (the "Fund") announced today that Atsushi Katayama of Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("NAM-Tokyo") will replace Hiromitsu Daimon as the Fund's lead portfolio manager effective April 1, 2023. Makoto Ito of NAM-Tokyo will continue to serve as a portfolio manager for the Fund.

Mr. Katayama is a portfolio manager at NAM-Tokyo rejoining the firm in 2021. He has over 15 years of investment management experience, including five years previously with NAM-Tokyo. Mr. Ito joined NAM-Tokyo in 2006 and has been a portfolio manager since 2008. The investment objective of the Fund is not changing as a result of the change.

The Fund invests primarily in the securities of smaller capitalization companies in Japan and is designed for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation. NAM-USA is based in New York and is a subsidiary of NAM-Tokyo, which is one of the largest investment advisory companies in Japan in terms of assets under management and which serves as the investment adviser to the Fund.

Contact:        
Maria Premole
1-800-833-0018
JOFInvestorRelations@nomura-asset.com

 


© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. Announces Change to Lead Portfolio Manager

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more