AIS Healthcare Celebrates Brain Injury Awareness Month

AIS Healthcare is proud to recognize March as Brain Injury Awareness month and celebrates the advances in both care and awareness that have benefitted the brain injury community. AIS Healthcare is committed to improving care in addition to raising awareness for issues that affect the 5.3 million individuals in the United States living with a brain injury or brain injury-related disability.

"Individuals who have acquired a brain injury deserve access to the care and support that enables them to thrive in their careers and lead fulfilling lives," said Simon Castellanos, AIS Healthcare Chief Executive Officer. "At AIS Healthcare, we take pride in our work to offer best-in-class medication and services to support this community."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates an average of 1.5 million traumatic brain injuries (TBI) occur each year, however misunderstandings about TBI and its potential impacts are commonplace. This is why Brain Injury Awareness Month is so important for illustrating the need for better understanding and advocacy.

To reduce the occurrence of brain injury, it is recommended to always wear a seatbelt, helmets, and never drive impaired. Reducing the risk of injury lowers the number of people who will need treatment or hospitalization after an injury occurs. For more information about prevention strategies and how to support the brain injury community, contact your local brain injury association by visiting here.

About AIS Healthcare

Advancing quality. Improving lives.

As the leading provider of targeted drug delivery and infusion care solutions, AIS Healthcare is committed to doing more of what matters. From pharmacies that put patient safety first to comprehensive services that enhance the entire care experience, we go beyond the expected in everything we do.

Learn more at aiscaregroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230331005432/en/