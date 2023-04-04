Cinemo Galactic's "JANCROON" Partners With Dusenberry Entertainment

Cinemo Galactic Inc.'s new sci-fi transmedia IP JANCROON partners with Dusenberry Entertainment for licensing opportunities in toys and interactive gaming.
CHANDLER, ARIZONA, U.S., April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cinemo Galactic Inc., a minority-owned Arizona corporation, is proud to announce its partnership with Dusenberry Entertainment on their sci-fi transmedia property JANCROON, a dynamic story world that is breaking new ground in a stagnant market dominated by remakes, reboots, and sequels.
JANCROON features minority superheroes and introduces a new supervillain alien race called CROON, which was initially designed by George Lucas’ creature designer on the Star Wars Prequels. With the Black and Brown communities representing over $3.5 Trillion in buying power, JANCROON offers a fresh, innovative, and inclusive approach to the sci-fi genre.
The project is based on an original screenplay by Louie Olivas, Founder and CEO of Cinemo Galactic, and will be launched first as a graphic novel series in collaboration with former Marvel and Dark Horse writers and artists. The JANCROON story world has massive global potential for toys, digital games, film series, apparel, and other platforms.
Dusenberry Entertainment is headed by Tom Dusenberry, former CEO of Hasbro Interactive, who brings 30 years of experience as an interactive entertainment executive to the project. Tom has worked with a variety of great game brands such as Monopoly, Trivial Pursuit, Frogger, Star Wars, Roller Coaster Tycoon, NASCAR, NERF, and K’NEX. He has also worked with great brands such as Hasbro Games, Disney (Lucas/Marvel), Warner Brothers, Comcast, Sony, Microsoft, Universal Studios, Nickelodeon, PlayStation, Xbox, Apple, Android, and Facebook.
“I believe in the Jancroon team and that their new multi-culture IP can become a global immersive interactive platform. The Jancroon story is all about creating and producing a multi-layered modern media experience,” says Dusenberry.
Olivas added, “We’re grateful to have Tom and his team in our corner. Media burnout is real, and the timing is perfect for something new, exciting, and inventive to come forth.”
For more information, please contact Tom Dusenberry at tom@tomdusenberry.com.
