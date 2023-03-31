Press Releases

Connecticut Department of Agriculture Releases 2023 Farm Viability Grant Guidance with New Micro Grants Added

(HARTFORD, CT) –The Connecticut Department of Agriculture is pleased to announce the 2023 Farm Viability Grant (FVG) guidance is now available for eligible Connecticut municipalities, groups of municipalities, regional councils of governments, and/or agricultural non-profit organizations for projects that directly impact or foster agricultural viability. Applications are due May 12, 2023, at 4:00 p.m.

New this year is the addition of Micro Grant categories and a new Question of Focus to further expand and enhance access and awareness of agriculture. Applicants will choose a category and submit a project proposal that falls under the guidelines, developing a potential solution, or making progress towards a solution for the category.

“By adding these new micro grants and a new question of focus we are seeking to invest in projects that will make an immediate impact to improve the visibility of, and access to, agricultural opportunities at a local level,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “In listening to partners and municipalities we recognized there is a gap in funding available for promotion for farmers’ markets and farms on a municipal level, as well as infrastructure and equipment needed at 4-H camps and agricultural science and technology education centers to ensure they are delivering opportunities for youth, the future of our agricultural industry. By including these along with our other priority areas we can better address the needs in a comprehensive manner.”

All Micro Grant categories have a maximum award of $5,000 and will require a 40% cash match. Projects applying for one the two Micro Grant Categories below are not required to correspond with a Question of Focus. Each Question of Focus also offers a Micro Grant opportunity.

Municipal Farm Map Projects. Maximum award $5,000. Municipalities may apply for funds to create an electronic and printed map/brochure highlighting all of the farms in their town and host a map unveiling event to encourage community support of local farmers. Certified Farmers’ Market Promotion and Outreach. Maximum award $5,000. Certified CT Grown farmers markets may apply for funds to develop new marketing materials and promote their market through print, digital, social, or other media outlets while using the CT Grown logo.

In addition to the above Micro Grant categories, the Farm Viability Grant will continue to fund programs directly corresponding to specific problems, interests, or needs in the state’s agricultural industry and has added one new question of focus this year for a total of five questions of focus. The maximum award for addressing a question of focus is $49,999. Applications will also be accepted for Micro Grants within each section of up to $5,000 for eligible projects as outlined in the guidance.

4-H Camp and Agricultural Science and Technology Education (ASTE) Center Infrastructure Improvement : Projects that focus on delivering quality agricultural education, encourage hands-on skill development, or expand the program’s available offerings through infrastructure improvements to school or camp facilities. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Agriculture : Projects which directly impact or benefit farmers in one or more of the following classifications: limited resource, BIPOC, veterans, members of the LGBTQ+ community, or people with a disability. Urban Agriculture: Projects that focus on establishing or expanding support and resources for urban agriculture. Food Supply Chain: Projects that would make processing space available to process CT Grown farm products or propose/development plans for construction of meat processing facilities/food hubs or co-op operations that would increase market opportunities for CT farmers. Farmland Accessibility : Projects that address land accessibility and pilot an effort to improve accessibility for new farmers or current producers looking to expand their operation or supports succession strategies for farmers exiting agriculture.



Grant guidelines and forms can be found at www.CTGrown.gov/grants under Farm Viability Grant. Additional details on match requirements and eligible expenses can be found in the guidance.All applications must be submitted electronically via the “Apply” tab on the Farm Viability Grant webpage.

A virtual workshop to assist interested applicants in learning about the structure of the grant and application process will occur on April 19,2023, at 10:00 a.m. via a Webex call. Click here to register for the workshop.

Questions regarding the Farm Viability Grant can be directed to Alison Grabarz at Alison.Grabarz@ct.gov.

The FVG is a matching grant program for Connecticut municipalities, groups of municipalities, regional councils of governments and agricultural non-profit organizations for projects that directly impact and/or foster agricultural viability. Funding for the Farm Viability Grant is provided through the State of Connecticut Agricultural Viability Grant Program, established in 2005 through Public Act 05-228, An Act Concerning Farmland Preservation, Land Protection, Affordable Housing, and Historic Preservation.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.

Contact: Rebecca Eddy, 860-573-0323, Rebecca.Eddy@ct.gov

http://www.ctgrown.gov