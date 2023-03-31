Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 223 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,877 in the last 365 days.

Senvest Capital Reports Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($326.1) million or ($130.98) per share for the year ended December 31, 2022. This compares to net income attributable to common shareholders of $733.0 million or $289.32 per share for the year 2021.

Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedar.com

  CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
  (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
  For the years ended
     
  December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021  
     
Net income (loss) attributable to
common shareholders 		$(326.1 ) $733.0
     
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
attributable to common shareholders 		$(130.98 ) $289.32

Contact: George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082
www.senvest.com                                                                                        


Primary Logo

You just read:

Senvest Capital Reports Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more