EU4Environment invites a consultant to develop recommendations for deforestation- and illegal logging-free trade in Armenia, Georgia and Moldova



EU4Environment is looking for a consultant to provide analytical and advisory support to governments and stakeholders on key topics related to sustainable forest management, no deforestation and legal trade in timber products in Armenia, Georgia and Moldova.

The Consultant will undertake regional awareness raising and knowledge sharing, advisory support for improving deforestation-free trade control systems, and identification of areas of innovation and technology to strengthen export and trade controls over timber/wood and other relevant commodities.

EU4Environment encourages an experienced Consultant with expertise in sustainable forest management and legal timber trade, and experience of work in the EU and the EU’s Eastern Partner countries to apply.

The deadline for applications is 17 April.

