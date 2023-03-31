ENERLITES RENEWS FRESHNESS WITH THEIR LINE OF AIR CIRCULATORS

Enerlites air circulator timer switches automate ventilation fans and are the perfect way to maintain indoor air quality while saving money.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Enerlites is proud to introduce its line of air circulator timer switches. The air circulators are designed to improve indoor air quality while complying with ASHRAE 62.2 standards.

The Enerlites air circulator timer switches are each designed to replace an in-wall switch and will operate the fresh-air fan for a preselected time each hour. The timer switches are perfect for cold or humid environments where doors and windows are closed for nearly 24 hours a day. Examples include bathrooms, laundry rooms, or office buildings in cold climates. As these places stay closed off, the air can become musty, stale, or contaminated. If left unattended, high-humidity rooms can be affected by mold or paint peeling. The timers automatically ensure that air is regularly refreshed, maintaining overall good quality. The timer and delay settings are adjustable anywhere from 5-60 minutes. Each device can be manually overridden by pressing the fan on/off button.

The air circulators come in two models: a single-load fan-only control switch and a dual-load wall switch that automates both a light and a fan. The dual-load switch includes a Passive Infrared motion sensor for lighting control, which can detect motion in an area of up to 600 square feet. Both air circulators include easily adjustable timer settings.

Enerlites air circulators are ideal for cold or humid areas with limited access to fresh air, such as bathrooms, basements, laundry rooms, classrooms, or home spas. They are a perfect way to conserve energy and maintain indoor air quality simultaneously.



Enerlites Air Circulator Timer Switch Overview