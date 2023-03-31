Governor Scott Announces Municipal Planning Grant Awards

Grants Support Housing, Economic Development, and Public Infrastructure Projects Throughout Vermont

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott and the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) today announced the support of 29 municipal planning projects totaling $598,997 dollars. Municipal Planning Grants support a range of projects around the state intended to stimulate economic development, grow housing opportunities, and ensure adequate public infrastructure.

“Municipal Planning Grants help communities connect the dots by funding the tools and resources they use to plan ahead,” said Governor Scott. “From data gathering to outreach and design, planning is an essential component for infrastructure investments we need to make.”

Among 2023’s awards, municipalities will support village improvements, housing projects, and recreational trails:

Londonderry will create a Main Street Study & Master Plan for the South Village, exploring current conditions, community preferences, realistic models, and next steps for phased revitalization and resilience.

Richford’s Recreation Committee will develop a master plan and preliminary engineering for a walking trail network to increase safe recreational opportunities.

Ludlow will create a housing action plan by collecting and analyzing data, identifying needs, researching implementation tools, and listing priority actions to address the area’s severe housing needs and gaps.

“Our Recreation Committee is looking to capitalize on Richford’s scenic landscape,” said Richford Town Administrator Michael Olio. “There is a lot of recreational opportunity that could be accessed like the Missisquoi River, the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail, the town playground, and more. Planning a trail network that connects various points of interest in town would be a unique asset for the community. The next step is developing a plan to turn this idea into a reality!”

Since 1998, the Municipal Planning Grant program has provided over $14 million to 237 cities and towns. This year, $598,997 was awarded to 29 municipalities including one consortium. For summaries of all 29 funding projects and local contact information, please visit the DHCD website.

###