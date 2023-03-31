Laredo Sector Marine Unit rescue several individuals in the Rio Grande

LAREDO, Texas – Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo Sector Marine Unit rescued several individuals in three separate incidents that occurred in the Rio Grande, in Laredo, Texas.

On March 30-31, agents encountered three individuals attempting to cross the Rio Grande near the south area of the city. The individuals appeared to be struggling with the current. Agents quickly responded and deployed the floatation devices that brought them to safety.

All the individuals did not require medical assistance. The individuals were taken into custody by Border Patrol agents for processing. Record checks revealed that the subjects were in the country illegally from Mexico.

