Perdue Farms Named One of America's Most Trustworthy Companies

/EIN News/ -- Salisbury, Md., March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perdue Farms has been recognized as one of the most trustworthy companies in America for 2023 by Newsweek. The fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company is one of 700 companies awarded this distinction, which was evaluated based on trust amongst consumers, employees and investors, and ranked 16th out of 45 food & beverage businesses.

“At Perdue Farms, our vision is to be the most trusted name in food and agricultural products,” said Randy Day, CEO of Perdue Farms. “It is a key driver of every decision we make as a company. We are thrilled to be recognized for our commitment to our associates and customers in Newsweek’s report of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America and take great pride in providing our customers and consumers with premium food and agricultural products. The dedication of our associates and farming partners enables everything we do. Now in our second century of business, we remain committed to these important stakeholders.”

Newsweek’s second annual Most Trustworthy Companies in America report was done in collaboration with market research partner, Statista. They reviewed 3,100 U.S.-based companies with revenues over $500 million and ranked them based on feedback from 25,000 Americans regarding customer treatment, career growth opportunities, and investor interest.

About Perdue Farms

We’re a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats®, Coleman Natural®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms® and Full Moon®, is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores, and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com.

Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.

Now in our company’s second century, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey, pork, beef, and lamb, and in USDA-certified organic chicken and beef. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

