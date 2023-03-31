Real Estate's Spring Break: The Ultimate Real Estate Conference of the Year for Top Agents & Team Owners to Take Market Share

Real estate professionals, get ready to mark the calendar for the ultimate real estate conference of the year! Real Estate's Spring Break is coming to San Diego, CA on April 18th - 21st, and it’s going all out to bring the best speakers from across the country to share EXACTLY how to grow wealth and take market share.

This conference is for seasoned agents or team owners who have felt:

- The weight of the market this past year

- Panicked seeing money bleeding every month

- Questioning the decision to go back into production

- Overwhelmed by the thought of bringing on more agents

- Frustrated trying to get agents into production to stop the bleeding

Real Estate’s Spring Break is the conference to be at.

“In less than 2 years, I grew my team from 7 to 70 agents. Last year we sold 600+ homes, and this year we’re already on pace to double our 2022 Q1 production levels,” says Utah Life Real Estate Group’s team owner and head conference speaker, Spring Bengtzen. “My team has put over 200 units under contract since January 2023. This conference is all about opening my playbook to share exactly what I’ve been doing to succeed in this market - and making sure you walk away with the strategies to succeed as well.”

Spring Bengtzen isn’t the only heavy-hitter at Real Estate’s Spring Break though. She will be sharing the stage with 15+ other industry leaders from across the country who have all agreed to open their playbooks of what’s working in today’s market too.

“The truth is, this conference isn’t for everyone,” says Bengtzen. “This is for seasoned agents and team owners who are ready for tactical strategies to take market share by creating predictable systems to recruit agents, crafting the perfect messages to get listings, converting online leads, sourcing off market properties, structuring deals, and leveraging investments to create a world big enough to retain your top talent. This is the real deal. If you’re struggling, we’re going to show you exactly how to turn things around. If you’re thriving, we’re going to show you how to level up.”

Bengtzen will be joined by industry leaders like:

Kelly Anne Harris, owner of two Keller Williams market centers, investor in a third, and owner of mortgage, title, and project management companies. Last year her teams sold 2600 units, closed over $661.5M in volume and managed 400+ units totaling over $60M in assets.

Sharran Srivatsaa, President of ΓEA⅃ Brokerage who went from dumpster diving to building a $3.5B business.

Daniel Dixon, owner of a Keller Williams market center who led his team to close over 600 transactions last year and expanded his business through ancillary services.

Vija Williams, Head of Industry for PLACE and President of Ben Kinney Brokerages, grew the brokerage to 1700 agents in 8 offices through her leadership and knowledge.

Colton Lindsay, owner of The WGR and master trainer, has trained hundreds of real estate professionals to grow their businesses from six to seven and eight figures.

Raquel Quinet, CEO of Play Bigger and elite top coach for real estate teams, has helped numerous team leaders scale their businesses to multi-billions in annual production and annual revenue.

Joe Herrera, co-owner and team leader of the Joe Taylor Group in Las Vegas, NV, led his team to close over 1000 transactions in 2022 - the majority through online lead conversion.

This is only half the speaker lineup. Mike Schumm, Steve de Laveaga, Frank Klesitz with Vyral Marketing, Sisu, PLACE, Realty.com, and RISE will also be in attendance sponsoring private masterminds, breakout sessions, high level dinners, round table discussions, and even a sunset dinner cruise around the San Diego bay on a private yacht.

This event only happens once a year and is the most exclusive premium real estate conference in the US. Today’s market is all about gaining or losing market share - there’s no in between. This is the time to get serious about growing wealth and expanding business relationships, knowledge, and mindset; and this is the room to be in. It’s all happening April 18th - 21st at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina, located on the waterfront of the San Diego bay. Tickets are available now at a discounted rate with code SPRINGB. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to grow wealth and dominate today’s market.

For more information and registration, please visit www.springb.com/our-events/springbreak2023

Media Contact

Spring B

Spring Bengtzen

United States