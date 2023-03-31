Statements from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Rachel Levine, and HHS Leaders on Trans Day of Visibility

Earlier today, HHS raised a transgender pride flag outside its headquarters building for the second year in a row. HHS became the first cabinet-level agency to raise the flag outside of its headquarters building last year.

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra, alongside Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Rachel Levine and leaders across HHS released the statements below in celebration of International Transgender Day of Visibility.

Earlier today, HHS raised a transgender pride flag outside its headquarters building for the second year in a row. HHS became the first cabinet-level agency to raise the flag outside of its headquarters building last year.

HHS Secretary Becerra and HHS Leaders:

"On Transgender Day of Visibility, and every day, we celebrate the courage and resilience of transgender people across this country in the face of violence, hatred, and bigotry. Everyone should be able to be who they are and access the care they need – but, too often, that is sadly and shamefully not the case for transgender people. The Biden-Harris Administration remains deeply committed to protecting the rights of LGBTQI+ Americans, including transgender Americans. HHS will do everything in its power to protect transgender people’s right to healthcare, including their right to gender-affirming care. To the transgender community, and all who love and support them: we stand with you, we support your right to live completely and freely. Today and always, transgender health care is health care. Period.”

Additional statement from HHS Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Rachel Levine, the highest ranking openly trans person to serve in the federal government:

“As a proud transgender woman, I celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility by honoring the work that has brought attention to the greater acceptance of LGBTQI+ individuals. Despite the progress that has been made, the most vulnerable among us continue to suffer, including transgender women of color, transgender youth, transgender immigrants, and so many more. We must do more. We need to create healthy people, healthy communities, and a healthy nation for all.”

Secretary Becerra announced several immediate actions HHS is taking to support LGBTQI+ youth across the nation, including:

Releasing guidance to state child welfare agencies through an Information Memorandum that makes clear that states should use their child welfare systems to advance safety and support for LGBTQI+ youth, which importantly can include access to gender-affirming care;

Releasing guidance on patient privacy to clarify that health care providers are not required to disclose private patient information related to gender-affirming care; and

Issuing guidance making clear that denials of health care based on gender identity are illegal, as is restricting doctors and health care providers from providing care because of a patient's gender identity.

These actions and others are detailed on HHS' LGBTQI+ website, which was updated ahead of today's observance as part of the Department's work to ensure that transgender communities – youth, adults, families, caretakers, and providers – have the resources they need to protect the health care of transgender individuals.

If you believe that you or another party has been discriminated against on the basis of gender identity or disability in seeking to access gender-affirming care, visit HHS' Office for Civil Rights complaint portal to file a complaint online.