NovelStem, Focused on a Patented Genetic Platform Technology for Anti-Cancer Therapies, Reports 2022 Results on Form 10-K

Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2023) - NovelStem International Corp. (OTC Pink: NSTM), a development-stage company focused on the stem cell-based technology platform developed by Israel-based NewStem Ltd., today filed its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. NovelStem owns a 30.58% equity interest in NewStem Ltd.

NovelStem's 10-K filing is available here:

https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0000912544/000149315223010137/form10-k.htm

Please contact NovelStem's investor relations team to be added to the Company's email list or to speak with management.

NovelStem Investor Relations

Bill Jones and David Collins

Catalyst IR

(212) 924-9800

NSTM@catalyst-ir.com

About NovelStem International Corp. www.novelstem.com

NovelStem owns a 30.58% equity interest in NewStem Ltd. which is advancing its novel stem-cell-based diagnostic technology for predicting patients' resistance to cancer therapies, allowing for better, targeted cancer treatments with the potential to reduce incidents of drug resistance. The technology is also being used for genetic research related to other medical therapies. NovelStem had 46.9M shares of common stock outstanding as of March 29, 2023.

About NewStem newstem.com

NewStem Ltd., a biotechnology spinoff of Yissum, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem's technology-transfer company, has established a bio-platform for genome-wide screenings based on patented Haploid human Embryonic Stem Cells (HhESCs) technology. These cells are superior to other cells used for whole genome screenings and we believe they can improve and/or accelerate the development of biomarker-driven therapeutics and diagnostics. NewStem utilizes its proprietary bio-platform for the discovery and development of precision oncology drugs based on synthetic lethal interaction modality and for diagnostics of anti-cancer drug resistance. NewStem's licensed technology is based on the research of Professor Nissim Benvenisty, Director of the Azrieli Center for Stem Cells and Genetic Research at the Hebrew University. NewStem holds the intellectual property, reagents and experience required for HhESC isolation, differentiation, genetic manipulation, immunogenicity and tumorigenicity. NewStem is the only company using this innovative and exclusive technology to develop innovative practice-changing products.

