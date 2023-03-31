Dr. Lawrence Kirschenbaum Joins Physician Partners of America- West Palm Beach, FL

Interventional pain management physician now seeing patients in West Palm Beach area

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Physician Partners of America (PPOA) is pleased to announce that interventional pain management specialist Lawrence Kirschenbaum, M.D., has joined the company's West Palm Beach, Florida pain management practice. He began seeing patients on March 6 at the office, located at 6910 S. Dixie Hwy, Suite 102, West Palm Beach, FL 33405.

Dr. Lawrence Kirschenbaum, is a notably experienced, board-certified, fellowship trained Interventional Pain Management Physician.

After completing his Anesthesiology residency at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York, Dr. Kirschenbaum received his Pain Medicine fellowship training at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia. He was privileged to acquire a second fellowship training in Neuroanesthesia / Electrophysiologic Monitoring at the University of California Medical Center in San Diego, California.

Dr. Kirschenbaum is very accomplished in several leadership roles. His accomplishments encompass being the Director of Pain Medicine at The Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York, New York and developer of a comprehensive pain program at Bridgeport Hospital in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Subsequently, he fulfilled positions as partner and Director of Interventional Pain Management at Orthopedic Specialty Group in Fairfield, Connecticut where he also developed the interventional pain management program.

In addition to his practice of interventional pain management, Dr. Kirschenbaum remains an Associate Clinical Professor at the Yale University School of Medicine.

