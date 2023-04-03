Author Lana Shabdeen Releases New Book “Perfect 40!” to Rave Reviews

Aging is never easy, but aging with grace can be accomplished. “Perfect 40!” by Lana Shabdeen addresses growing old with grace and talks about her journey and her art of self-care.
WOODLAND HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For Author Lana Shabdeen, she found her passion in writing. Her passion shows in her new book, “Perfect 40!” a book that provides sage advice and the art of self-care they debuted today. “I want to see others excel,” says Shabdeen. “That is one reason I authored this book. Part of that stems from my history in customer service, medical and hospice care, and legal work.” For Shabdeen, she is from a school of hard knocks, thus being able to write with such open vulnerability and transparency. “From going through physical and mental hardships that were mentally taxing, Shabdeen found a way to succeed. “I didn’t just want to overcome life’s challenges, I wanted to thrive beyond them and help others,” Shabdeen says. “I believe everyone has the ability to transform.
EARLY REVIEWS
“Perfect 40! How to Live Your Best Life and Age with Grace and Wisdom by Lana Shabdeen is a great book that helps people who get surprised they are entering a new era they might not be prepared for. Aging is an unpleasant fact. There is nothing you can do to stop or control it. However, you have control over how you perceive it.”
“I guess a majority of us don't want to age, but sadly, it's inevitable. It seems this book offers readers a refreshing perspective about growing older.”
“Overall, the book was beneficial and enjoyable. It was enthusiastic and encouraging. The language used isn't complicated and is easy to understand. Therefore, I gladly rate the book five out of five stars.”
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Self-help and personal improvement have always been some of Lana Shabdeen’s deepest passions. As an ever-growing individual that never ceases to discover new aspects of herself, Lana devotes a significant part of her time and energy to searching for new ways to help people love themselves.
Born in Uzbekistan, she came to California with her family at age 16. Since then, her life has been a rollercoaster of adventures and experiences.
Before she gave in to her passion for literature and wrote her book, “Perfect 40!”, she had worked in customer service, medical and hospice care, and the legal sector. Her interactions with the world helped her develop an insightful look into people’s feelings, fears, and life perceptions. In her book, she combines all these experiences gained and lessons learned during her life to help others move forward, make peace with themselves, and thrive.
When she is not searching for another of her blog posts, Lana loves spending quality family time with her husband, their daughters, and their cute dog at their home in California.
