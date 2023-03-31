RCH Solutions Announces Hiring of Jason Winters as Director of Services

Facing rapid growth and ongoing demand for its specialized Bio-IT services, the Global Bio-IT firm adds more depth to its leadership team with the addition of this customer-focused and outcomes-driven team player.

WAYNE, Pa., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --RCH Solutions (RCH), a global provider of Bio-IT computing expertise for Life Sciences and Healthcare firms of all sizes, is pleased to announce the hiring of Jason Winters as Director of Services. Jason brings more than 20 years of experience leading customer experience teams in the design, execution and delivery of IT services for clients in the pharmaceutical, and biotech sectors. In this role, Mr. Winters will be responsible for leading and growing the company's comprehensive Bio-IT services stack, including their Sci-T Consulting Services, Professional Services and Managed Services, under the direction of Chief Technology Officer, Phil Eschallier.

"In research IT, a one-size-fits-all approach will never work," says Eschallier, Chief Technology Officer. "Increasingly, the types of customers we support are becoming more aware of the value of specialization, and as a result, our service business continues to grow rapidly—because we provide that and more. Jason brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from prominent HCLS IT leadership roles, and will be a key factor in our ability to scale, continue to deliver exceptional customer outcomes, and support even more scientific computing initiatives."

Serving Life Sciences and Healthcare companies exclusively for more than 30 years, RCH's standout and leading Science-IT approach to their range of service offerings has grown in popularity as bio-pharma teams seek a more focused and flexible alternative to the typical staff augmentation model. Combining scientific rigor with cross-functional IT execution, RCH's service solutions are particularly critical to R&D teams racing to connect technology innovation to research discovery to accelerate the advancement of their next breakthrough.

"I often tell customers that one of the biggest differences—and there are many—between RCH and other IT vendors is our ability to prioritize the delivery of results over the fulfillment of service levels," says Michael Riener, CEO of RCH Solutions. "What we bring to the table through our diverse range of science-focused service offerings is a true partnership because of our agility, highly-specialized focus, and ability to operate as an extension of the customer's R&D or IT team. We are excited to welcome Jason to our team and are confident his experience, coupled with his proven track record of leadership and delivering successful project and support outcomes for customers, makes him an excellent addition to our leadership team."

Winters joins RCH most recently from BioReference Laboratories where he served as their Director of Technology Service Operations, after several years in leadership roles with both Lloyd and Patrina Corporation. Jason's passion for technology, customer experience and innovative outcomes has propelled his impressive career across the last 20 years in the IT industry.

"I am thrilled to be joining RCH Solutions," said Jason Winters. "The company has an outstanding reputation for delivering cutting edge services, innovative solutions and exceptional customer service outcomes, and I am excited to contribute my industry experience, perspective and passion to the talented team to continue to drive that success forward."

