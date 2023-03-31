FUSIONWRX Inc. Announces Sarah Hartwig as New Director of Marketing & Communications

Crestview, KY, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarah Hartwig joined FUSIONWRX, Inc. on March 8, as the new Director of Marketing. In this role, Hartwig will be responsible for leading strategic marketing and communications for the agency while also driving brand awareness for Flottman Co., its parent company. She will be based at the Crestview Hills, KY headquarters and report directly to owner/operator, Sue Steller.

"We are excited to welcome Sarah to our agency," said Sue Steller. "She will bring incredible expertise to her new role, and I am sure she will serve as a thought leader for her team and the employees she will directly oversee. Her experience and creativity will help FUSIONWRX continue to serve our growing client roster."

Hartwig comes to FUSIONWRX with over twenty years of marketing and advertising experience. Most recently, she worked as the Director of Communications for Christ Church Cathedral in Cincinnati, the cathedral church of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Ohio. Prior to her nine years at Christ Church Cathedral, Sarah was in account management on the agency side, serving clients such as Skyline Chili, Ashley Furniture, ConAgra, Banfield, and Kimberly-Clark.

"To be joining an agency that possesses substantial capabilities in both the digital and traditional spaces under one roof is really exciting to me. I am thrilled to be part of helping the agency deliver intelligent marketing strategies alongside their exceptional client service," Hartwig said.

All future marketing and media inquiries may be directed to Sarah Hartwig at sarah@fusionwrx.com.



About FUSIONWRX, Inc.

FUSIONWRX Inc. is an integrated digital and traditional marketing agency, offering strategies and media solutions for organizations of all sizes. FUSIONWRX serves clients in the educational and service industries, academic institutions, as well as its parent company, Flottman Company. More than 100 years old, Flottman Company is a privately held family-owned family business specializing in the production of miniature folded and printed pharmaceutical literature and commercial printing.

Attachment

Sarah Hartwig FUSIONWRX Inc, a Flottman Company 8593316636 sarah@FUSIONWRX.com