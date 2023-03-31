Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) Investigation

Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. ("MCB" or the "Company") MCB. Investors who purchased MCB securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/mcb.

The investigation concerns whether MCB has violated federal securities laws.

MCB is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank. On March 30, 2023, Vidar Research ("Vidar") published a short report entitled "Metropolitan Commercial Bank is a mixed bag of problems". The Vidar report noted that Metropolitan Commercial Bank "is the issuer of choice for prepaid debit cards of crypto firms", asserted that Metropolitan Commercial Bank is "bleeding deposits", questioned whether the bank was actually moving away from cryptocurrency (as it had announced), and described its balance sheet as "shocking comparable to the failed Signature Bank". The Vidar report concluded that Metropolitan Commercial Bank "is a failed bank and that it will share the fate" of Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank. On this news, MCB's stock price fell $9.66 per share, or 27.58%, to close at $25.36 per share on March 30, 2023.

