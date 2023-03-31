QuoteMedia Announces 16% Revenue Growth for 2022

PHOENIX, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuoteMedia, Inc. QMCI, a leading provider of market data and financial applications, announced financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.



QuoteMedia provides banks, brokerage firms, private equity firms, financial planners and sophisticated investors with a more economical, higher quality alternative source of stock market data and related research information. We compete with several larger legacy organizations and a modest community of other smaller companies. QuoteMedia provides comprehensive market data services, including streaming data feeds, on-demand request-based data (XML/JSON), web content solutions (financial content for website integration) and applications such as Quotestream Professional desktop and mobile.

Highlights for fiscal 2022 include the following:

Annual revenue increased to $17,527,605 in 2022 from $15,174,372 in 2021, an increase of $2,353,233 (16%).

Net income for 2022 was $444,470 compared to $212,372 in 2021, an improvement in profitability of $232,098.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2022 was $2,727,411 compared to $1,649,679 in 2021, an improvement of $1,077,732.



"This was another very successful year for QuoteMedia," said Robert J. Thompson, Chairman of the Board. "We continued our strong growth across virtually every success metric, including revenue growth, profitability and market share; and we expect to continue on this trajectory through the coming year.

"2022 marked the signing and launch of major multi-year agreements with two of Canada's largest banking institutions, as well as large-scale agreements with several other multi-national financial firms. We also have many new and exciting opportunities for 2023, as we are currently in negotiations with several large firms. As a result, we expect our revenue growth in fiscal 2023 to match or exceed the annual revenue growth we achieved in 2022; and we expect to significantly improve upon our net income figure as well.

"2022 was also significant because, as a result of the efforts and investments we made to improve our infrastructure, security, and business continuity management, we achieved our SOC2 Type II certification. SOC2 accreditation provides independent assurance that Quotemedia maintains a high level of information security, data integrity and business resiliency. This certification allows QuoteMedia to make even greater gains, as SOC2 accreditation is increasingly becoming an absolute requirement for those providing services to large financial institutions, and we are already experiencing the benefits.

"Our growth in revenue and market share has been fueled by our development of exciting new data applications and products, as well as the expansion of our global market coverage, and this will definitely continue throughout 2023 and beyond. We are looking forward to continued success in the years to come."

QuoteMedia will host a conference call Monday, April 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss the 2022 financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Details:

Date: April 3, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM Eastern

Dial-in number: 800-245-3047

Conference ID: QUOTEMEDIA

An audio rebroadcast of the call will be available later at: www.quotemedia.com

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia is a leading software developer and cloud-based syndicator of financial market information and streaming financial data solutions to media, corporations, online brokerages, and financial services companies. The Company licenses interactive stock research tools such as streaming real-time quotes, market research, news, charting, option chains, filings, corporate financials, insider reports, market indices, portfolio management systems, and data feeds. QuoteMedia provides industry leading market data solutions and financial services for companies such as the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, TMX Group (TSX Stock Exchange), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), London Stock Exchange Group, FIS, U.S. Bank, Bank of Montreal (BMO), Broadridge Financial Systems, JPMorgan Chase, Scotiabank, CI Financial, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Hilltop Securities, Avantax, Stockhouse, Zacks Investment Research, General Electric, Boeing, Bombardier, Telus International, Business Wire, PR Newswire, The Goldman Sachs Group, Regal Securities, ChoiceTrade, Cetera Financial Group, Dynamic Trend, Inc., Credential Qtrade Securities, CNW Group, iA Private Wealth, Ally Invest, Inc., Suncor, Leede Jones Gable, Firstrade Securities, Charles Schwab, First Financial, Equisolve, Stock-Trak, Mergent, Cision and others. Quotestream®, QMod™ and Quotestream Connect™ are trademarks of QuoteMedia. For more information, please visit www.quotemedia.com.

Statements about QuoteMedia's future expectations, including future revenue, earnings, and transactions, as well as all other statements in this press release other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. QuoteMedia intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that are identified from time to time in the Company's SEC reports and filings and are subject to change at any time. QuoteMedia's actual results and other corporate developments could differ materially from that which has been anticipated in such statements.

Below are the specific forward-looking statements included in this press release:

We also have many new and exciting opportunities for 2023, as we are currently in negotiations with several large firms. As a result, we expect our revenue growth in fiscal 2023 to match or exceed the annual revenue growth we achieved in 2022; and we expect to significantly improve upon our net income figure as well.



Note 1 on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, as a non-GAAP pro forma financial measure, provides meaningful information to investors in terms of enhancing their understanding of our operating performance and results, as it allows investors to more easily compare our financial performance on a consistent basis compared to the prior year periods. This non-GAAP financial measure also corresponds with the way we expect investment analysts to evaluate and compare our results. Any non-GAAP pro forma financial measures should be considered only as supplements to, and not as substitutes for or in isolation from, or superior to, our other measures of financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as net income attributable to QuoteMedia, Inc.

We define and calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to QuoteMedia, Inc., plus: 1) depreciation and amortization, 2) stock compensation expense, 3) interest expense, 4) foreign exchange loss (or minus a foreign exchange gain), and 5) income tax expense. We disclose Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of our business from period to period. We understand that measures similar to Adjusted EBITDA are broadly used by analysts, rating agencies, investors and financial institutions in assessing our performance. Accordingly, we believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors. The table below provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to QuoteMedia, Inc., the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

QuoteMedia, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation to Net Income