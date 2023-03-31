Customers near the Marion area in Ohio searching for a compact SUV should check out the 2023 Hyundai Palisade at Mathews Hyundai.

MARION, Ohio (PRWEB) April 01, 2023

Mathews Hyundai, a family-owned and operated automotive dealership in Marion, Ohio, has added the 2023 Hyundai Venue to its inventory. This is one of the most affordable SUVs in its segment. This small-sized SUV darts through city traffic in style and offers tech features to stay both confident and connected while on the road. Customers can find the latest model of the 2023 Hyundai Venue at a selling price of $24,595 at Mathews Hyundai.

Equipped with a 1.6-liter Smartstream 4-cylinder engine, the 2023 Hyundai Venue can deliver 121 hp at 6300 RPM and 113 pound-feet of torque at 4500 RPM. It comes with a standard 8-inch touchscreen and wireless Android Auto™/Apple CarPlay® integration. This SUV from Hyundai comes with a suite of safety features that includes Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Rear Occupant Alert (ROA), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with Traction Control System (TCS), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) and Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). A few key interior comfort features are a 60/40 split fold-down rear seatback, available heated front seats, Rear View Monitor (RVM) with parking guidance, Bluetooth® hands-free with wireless audio streaming and a sliding armrest storage box.

Interested parties are encouraged to visit Mathews Hyundai, located at 1793 Marion Mt. Gilead Road/ Route 95, Marion, Ohio 43302. Prospective buyers can schedule a test drive online and contact the dealership's friendly and knowledgeable customer care team at 833-331-0082.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/mathews_hyundai_in_marion_ohio_adds_the_2023_hyundai_venue_to_its_inventory/prweb19259333.htm