Minister Murray visits Norway and Iceland to foster international collaboration in ocean innovation

OTTAWA, ON, March 31, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Joyce Murray, is travelling to Norway and Iceland from March 30 to April 5, 2023.

During her visit, Minister Murray will meet with senior officials from the governments of Norway and Iceland, along with the CEOs of major Norwegian salmon farming companies, the Iceland Ocean Cluster, aquaculture technology companies, and environmental non-governmental organizations. Minister Murray will explore cutting-edge alternative aquaculture production technologies while engaging on ambitious oceans-based climate solutions in Norway.

Throughout her visit, Minister Murray will stress the importance of fisheries management and approaches for the efficient and sustainable use of aquatic food resources. Seeing how other countries utilize innovative practices and technologies that ensure the aquaculture industry operates responsibly and sustainably is particularly important as the Minister develops a plan for transitioning away from open-net pen salmon aquaculture in British Columbia.

This visit builds on Canada's long history of productive engagement with Norway and Iceland on global and regional issues related to ocean resources and governance.

"Canada is a global leader in sustainable aquaculture and ocean innovation, and we can always learn more from our international partners in this area. I'm looking forward to exploring alternative aquaculture production technologies in Norway and visiting Iceland to discuss sustainable marine food resources and how they process every part of some fish stocks. By working together and sharing best practices, we can make sure that we are managing the oceans in the most environmentally and climate-conscious way possible."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

