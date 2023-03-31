Upneeq® Wins "Best Eye Drop for Drooping Lids" New Beauty In 13th Annual Beauty Awards

Selected from 10,000 Entrants 2023 Marks Second Consecutive Win

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RVL Pharmaceuticals announced today that its prescription eye drop Upneeq® (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), 0.1% has been selected the winner in the professional treatment category as "Best Eye Drop for Drooping Lids" in the NewBeauty 13th Annual Beauty Awards. Upneeq is FDA approved for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis (droopy eyelids) in adults. It is the second consecutive win for the brand. Upneeq® was awarded the "Best Innovation" in 2022 by this definitive authority in beauty. The 13th Annual NewBeauty Awards issue hits newsstands on April 4, 2023.

Over 10,000 products were submitted for the 2023 awards with 399 selected. Each winning product was proven to both effectively solve an aesthetic concern and meet rigorous testing standards by the NewBeauty editorial team along with an independent panel of key opinion leaders, top medical and industry professionals as well as advisors.

According to NewBeauty Features Editor, Tatiana Bido "Upneeq couldn't be any easier to use." She also called it an instant eyelid-lifter for ptosis or low-lying lids during their testing process.

"Upneeq has proven to be a gamechanger in our field," said Dr. Raymond Douglas, M.D., PhD, a board-certified Aesthetic Reconstructive and Oculoplastic Specialist and Global Head of Scientific Affairs for RVL Pharmaceuticals. "It can work in one or both ptotic eyes in as little as five minutes giving the eyes a more open looking appearance. With the drop we see an average eyelid elevation between 1 and 2 millimeters which is truly significant."

"We are incredibly proud to be acknowledged for a second year by NewBeauty with this prestigious award", said Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer of RVL Pharmaceuticals. "We are building a new market where Upneeq has been an exciting innovation for eyelids - as the first Rx treatment for low-lying lids in adults. As we continue to build the brand in the medical aesthetics field, this recognition from the industry's leading authority is compelling and beneficial validation."

Upneeq® received FDA approval in July 2020 and was introduced as the only non-surgical therapeutic approved for acquired ptosis (low-lying lids) in adults. First-in-class, Upneeq® is a safe and effective, fast acting, daily treatment for patients at eye care and medical aesthetic practices nationally.

In clinical trials, Upneeq® demonstrated statistically significant improvements compared to placebo in both superior visual field and eyelid lift, as measured in two pivotal double-masked efficacy studies. The most common adverse reactions with Upneeq (occurring in 1-5% of patients) were eye inflammation, eye redness, dry eye, blurred vision, eye pain at time of use, eye irritation, and headache. For more information and for the complete Important Safety Information, visit http://www.upneeq.com

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

What is UPNEEQ?

UPNEEQ ® (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), 0.1% is a prescription eyedrop used to treat acquired blepharoptosis (low-lying lids) in adults.

What warnings and precautions are associated with UPNEEQ?

Low-lying lids may be related to conditions such as stroke and/or brain aneurysm, Horner syndrome, myasthenia gravis, loss of the ability to move eye muscles, eye infection and eye tumors. Tell your doctor if you have any of these conditions.

UPNEEQ is a type of medication that may affect your blood pressure. If you have heart disease, uncontrolled high or low blood pressure, or feel faint at rest or when quickly standing up, you should call your doctor if your symptoms get worse.

Patients with reduced blood flow to the brain or heart, or patients who experience eye or mouth dryness due to an immune system disorder (Sjögren's syndrome), should use care when taking UPNEEQ. Call your doctor immediately if you feel your symptoms may be getting worse.

UPNEEQ may increase the risk of eye pressure due to fluid buildup (angle-closure glaucoma) in patients with untreated narrow-angle glaucoma. Call your doctor immediately if you feel increased pressure in your eye after using UPNEEQ.

Do not let the tip of the UPNEEQ vial touch your eye or any other surface. This can help prevent eye injury or contamination. Each UPNEEQ vial is for one-time use and should be discarded after being used.

What are the most common side effects of UPNEEQ?

The most common adverse reactions with UPNEEQ (occurring in 1-5% of patients) were eye inflammation, eye redness, dry eye, blurred vision, eye pain at time of use, eye irritation, and headache.

What should my doctor know about before prescribing me UPNEEQ?

Your doctor should review your full medical history before prescribing UPNEEQ.

UPNEEQ belongs to a class of medication (alpha-adrenergic agonists) that may affect your blood pressure. Use UPNEEQ carefully if you currently take an alpha-adrenergic agonist medication to treat heart disease or an enlarged prostate. Patients taking beta-blockers, or other medications to treat hypertension or an abnormal heartbeat, should also be careful when using UPNEEQ.

Patients who use a certain class of antidepressant medication (monoamine oxidase inhibitors) should also be careful when using UPNEEQ, as it may affect the way your body absorbs the medication.

These are not all of the possible side effects of UPNEEQ. Tell your doctor if you have any side effect that bothers you or does not go away. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects.

To report side effects or product complaints, contact RVL Pharmaceuticals at 1-877-482-3788. You may also report side effects to the FDA by calling 1-800-FDA-1088 or visit http://www.fda.gov/medwatch.

This is a summary of the most important safety information for UPNEEQ. For more in-depth safety information, please review the full Prescribing Information for UPNEEQ.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals plc

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of UPNEEQ® (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), 0.1%, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid, in adults. UPNEEQ is the first non-surgical treatment option approved by the FDA for acquired blepharoptosis.

About NewBeauty / NewBeauty Awards

The highly regarded industry and consumer publication, NewBeauty is published by Sandow Media. NewBeauty is the ultimate resource redefining the beauty space with its trend-driven approach to content combining authoritative experts, education and advances in industry innovation. Filled with NewBeauty editors' trusted voices, the magazine provides an in-depth and comprehensive look at new products and breakthrough technologies with a split reputation of scientifically accurate expert-driven original reporting with ethically balanced editorial resources. NewBeauty offers a highly- curated group of winners in the annual NewBeauty Awards. Product winners of the NewBeauty Awards Seal must effectively deliver on their claims, solve aesthetic concerns, and fulfill the rigorous testing process of editors and experts.

