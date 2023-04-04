Artist/Activists Megan Segre and Charvis Harrell Focus on Homelessness and Racism in New Art Exhibit

Charvis Harrell paints about how feelings of shame affect self-worth later in life. Megan Segre’s multi-layered and transparent sculptural forms provoke us to consider our depth of care for others by suggesting that the human form is wrapped but not protected. Curator Gwenda Joyce presents shows about social issues at Tides Foundation galleries.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Art Ambassador - Gwenda Joyce Presents Two Concurrent One-Person Exhibitions of Contemporary Art by Artist/Activists in an exhibited titled, “Strength, Fragility, and the Games We Play."

The Art Ambassador - Gwenda Joyce is proud to present two concurrent one-person exhibitions of contemporary art by artist/activists Megan Segre and Charvis Harrell. Through their works, these two artists focus attention on the ever-present social issues of homelessness and racism.

The exhibitions will be on view from June 7th to Aug 31st, 2023 at The Tides Galleries in the Presidio in San Francisco, Calif.

The Art Ambassador - Gwenda Joyce provides a platform for artists to share their stories and create meaningful conversations. We are proud to present these two exhibitions and invite the community to come and experience the works of these two incredible artists.

Location: The Tides Foundation in the Presidio, 1012 Torney Ave., San Francisco CA

Megan Segre: “Strength and Fragility” in the Seed Gallery

Charvis Harrell: “The Games We Play” in the China Brodsky Gallery

Exhibition Dates: June 7 – August 31, 2023

Opening Reception: Wednesday, June 7, 5 – 7 pm

Hours: Monday – Friday, 9am – 5pm

In “Fragility and Strength,” artist Megan Segre makes sculptural coats using re-purposed materials that often have no structural basis, such as insulation foam and deteriorating recycled cloths that she stitches together using wire and thread. Segre’s multi-layered and transparent sculptural forms imply that the human form is wrapped but not protected. They embody memories and provoke us to consider our depth of care for others.

“Strength and Fragility,” said Segre, “is my response to the marginalized populations I’ve engaged through my social practice in San Francisco and London. I want to share the beauty and humanity of people’s lives, and also the hardship and trauma they face.”

In “The Games We Play,” Charvis Harrell uses common games and toys in society to show how discrimination can negatively impact children’s sense of themselves. Harrell’s board game reveals the brutal realities children face in this modern world because they are viewed as expendable objects, pawns in a game. Harrell’s big and bold paintings invite a meaningful conversation to subjects that are hard to discuss.

The center piece of Harrell’s paintings is a 4’ x 15’ board game, enlarged from a small playing board to a gallery-sized painting. Harrell’s paintings are based on the experiment that elementary school teacher Jane Elliot played on her class in 1968 by giving preferential treatment to students with brown eyes versus those with blue eyes who were shamed. Their feelings of shame resulted in poor performance in class. The discovery led to a new understanding of racism and prejudice.

Charvis Harrell said, “I make art with the purpose of paying tribute to the overlooked heroes and influences of society. I want to create a dialogue in regard to the condition of being Black in America from historical, economic, psychological, social and commercial viewpoints.”

About Megan Segre

Segre is an American visual artist and community activist who formerly lived in the San Francisco Bay Area has been based in London UK since 2020. Segre explores how art and social issues are co-mingled in sculpture to create a visual language of compassion and empathy. In 2018 she received an MFA from the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts in Philadelphia.

About Charvis Harrell

Macon, GA based Harrell has been making art and directing his attention toward serious social issues for twenty years, since he was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called scarcoidosis that limited him from doing forms of manual labor. This news gave him a new appreciation for living, and he decided to use his artistic talents for change. He communicates about urgent social issues so his life and art make an impact. Harrell engages in residencies at universities where he can work with students to make art about regional issues. His work has been collected by the Tubman Museum, Mercer University and Drury University.

About Gwenda Joyce - Art Ambassador is an art advisory whose mission is to bring art to the public to make the world a better place. The Art Ambassador curates and organizes exhibitions, helps artists establish and expand their art careers, and advises art collectors.