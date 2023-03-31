Scott D. Garrett named as the new Chief Patrol Agent, Grand Forks Sector

Grand Forks, N.D. - U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul L. Ortiz announced the selection of Chief Patrol Agent (CPA) Scott D. Garrett as the new Chief of Grand Forks Sector. CPA Garrett assumed his duties on March 26th.

CPA Garrett entered on duty in 1996 from the 309th session of the United States Border Patrol (USBP) Academy. He was initially assigned to Boulevard Station, in San Diego Sector, California. Throughout his career, CPA Garrett has held various leadership positions in three different USBP Sectors and completed tours at USBP Headquarters and at U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Intelligence. He has served in various leadership positions such as Acting Executive Director, Mission Readiness and Intelligence Analysis; Associate Chief, USBP Headquarters; Patrol Agent in Charge, Indio Station; Division Chief, San Diego Sector; and Acting CPA, Ramey Sector.

CPA Garrett earned a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies, U.S. Naval War College, and a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice, Sam Houston State University. He is also a graduate of the Department of Homeland Security Senior Executive Service Candidate Development Program.

Grand Forks Sector’s former CPA Anthony “Scott” Good, assumed command of the El Paso Sector.

“I am excited for this new opportunity and proud to be serving with the men and women of Grand Forks Sector,” said Chief Patrol Agent Garrett. Border security is national security, and we will continue to work alongside our strategic partners and the community to keep our nation safe.”