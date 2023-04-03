HIP Video Promo presents: Shaheed and DJ Supreme showcase the beauty of nature in "World of Water" video

Shaheed and DJ Supreme are sages of the hip-hop game in rhyme, wisdom, and generosity. "World of Water" shares their commitment to their community.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, USA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes time to get back to the basics with some old-school, feel-good hip-hop, look no further than Shaheed and DJ Supreme. These two sages of the game are here to school you—in rhyme, wisdom, and generosity. They aren’t gate-keepers of the craft, but compassionate teachers who crack open hip-hop up to new generations, sharing its ability to motivate, heal, and inspire. They’ve proven their grit and gifts through their multiple LPs and live performances alongside acts like Scarface, Jurassic 5, and The Jungle Brothers. Over the years, they’ve transformed this raw talent into their own special brand of heartwarming, head-bobbing do-goodery, dropping bops through their label, Communicating Vessels, and launching community initiatives through their non-profit K.R.U. (Knowledge, Rhythm, and Understanding), based in Birmingham, AL. Catch the next iteration of Shaheed’s smooth lyrics and DJ Supreme’s soulful production on their upcoming LP, The Art of Throwing Darts.

The bell has rung and class is about to begin—teachers Shaheed and DJ Supreme are dropping some wisdom on the kids in “World of Water.” Laid out across a spacious and swaying beat, the duo raises their hands to the beauty of nature and the most life-giving of its gifts: water. Flowing like a clean river, the unpretentious and playful lyrics fill our spirits with gratitude and awe at the majesty of water. Get refreshed in your approach to the planet with this timeless track.

The music video for “World of Water” showcases that which so endears us to Shaheed and DJ Supreme: their heart for and commitment to their community. In the video, our dynamic duo roll up to Birmingham-Southern College’s Southern Environmental Center and the McWane Science Center with a rowdy crew of elementary schoolers, ready to soak in some science. Exhibit by exhibit, their smiles and swagger grow as they research and rap alongside the two emcees. As always, they keep it real and keep it fun—never over-hyping themselves as they wave and welcome in anyone who dares to care for others.

